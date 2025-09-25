Healthcare Digital Marketing Market Industry Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of ARWorks, CG Life, CubeZoo, Impact XM, INVIVO Communications, Mirum, Pixacore, Random42, Quast Media, vStream, and More

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Marketing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Product, End User, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare digital marketing market valued at USD 305 million in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.

Healthcare Digital Marketing Market: Growth and Trends

The evolution of the healthcare industry is being driven by advancements in technology and the rising adoption of immersive and interactive technologies. With increasing digitization across the globe, the need for real-time data access, management and analysis of health data has gained remarkable importance. Consequently, many pharma companies have begun incorporating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, in order to offer an experiential and interactive dimension to their educational / marketing content. Further, unlike traditional strategies, digital marketing is not only more cost-effective but also provides additional advantages, including targeted outreach and data-driven results.

It is worth highlighting that although the contribution of the healthcare industry is merely 2% of the global spending on digital advertising, there is a growing interest in this form of marketing from the consumer side as well. Currently, the applications of AR / VR in pharma marketing are limited to training, education and demonstrations in tradeshows; however, experts believe that its true potential is yet to be tapped. Further, many stakeholders remain optimistic regarding the current scenario, as the customer perspective regarding online purchases evolves. In fact, this presents lucrative opportunities for online retailers, as well as digital advertising specialists.

Healthcare Digital Marketing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the global healthcare digital marketing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, more than 120 companies claim to offer AR / VR and affiliated digital marketing services to the global healthcare industry.

In the last five years, several companies have entered this domain, offering app development and video / content generation services, through the use of both AR and VR technologies.

Although, majority of the service providers offer services based on AR and VR technologies, MR based solutions are gradually gaining traction in this domain.

It is worth highlighting that more than 70% of companies in this domain offer AR / VR based website / app development and 360o video / animation design services.

More than 50% of the companies established post 2010 are headquartered in Asia-Pacific region; examples include Acodez, Clevbrain, Fluperand Infinito VFX.

The majority of the companies engaged in this field are based in developing regions; the market landscape is characterized by the presence of both small and mid-sized firms.

In order to achieve a competitive edge, companies are putting in significant efforts to expand their capabilities and enhance their respective service portfolios.

Big pharma players have also invested significantly in various digital marketing and patient / physician training-based initiatives through the use of AR / VR technologies.

Given the growing popularity of AR / VR based marketing tools, various therapy developers are likely to forge alliances with AR / VR service providers in the foreseen future.

Owing to the anticipated rate of adoption of AR / VR based technologies in the healthcare industry, the digital marketing service providers market is likely to grow at an annualized growth rate of ~26%, over the next decade.

Key Players in the Healthcare Digital Marketing Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

ARWorks

CG Life

CubeZoo

Impact XM

INVIVO Communications

Mirum

Pixacore

Random42

Quast Media

Tipping Point Media

vStream

Healthcare Digital Marketing Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the healthcare digital marketing market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of product, end user and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the healthcare digital marketing market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of product, end user and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of the companies offering AR / VR based digital marketing services, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of technology, AR / VR specific services, additional digital marketing services, year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A comprehensive evaluation of the companies offering AR / VR based digital marketing services, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of technology, AR / VR specific services, additional digital marketing services, year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital marketing companies, examining factors, such as supplier power and service strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital marketing companies, examining factors, such as supplier power and service strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of the companies offering services related to digital marketing, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available) and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of the companies offering services related to digital marketing, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available) and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Potential Strategic Partners: An insightful analysis of the potential strategic partners in healthcare digital marketing market, based on several parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint and company size.

An insightful analysis of the potential strategic partners in healthcare digital marketing market, based on several parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint and company size. Big Pharma Initiatives: A comprehensive analysis of the recent AR / VR based initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in healthcare digital marketing market, based on various relevant parameters, such as year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area, type of solution and number of initiatives.

A comprehensive analysis of the recent AR / VR based initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in healthcare digital marketing market, based on various relevant parameters, such as year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area, type of solution and number of initiatives. Case Study: A detailed discussion on the recent use cases, wherein various digital marketing strategies have been adopted by healthcare companies, highlighting various business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solutions provided by the digital marketing companies.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Key Challenges in Pharmaceutical Marketing

3.2.1. Need for Product Differentiation

3.2.2. Growing Demand for Patient Centric Healthcare

3.2.3. Lack of Standard Performance Metrics

3.2.4. Need for Scientific Communication

3.3. Importance of Digital Marketing

3.4. Popular Digital Marketing Strategies

3.5. Use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR / VR) in Pharmaceutical Digital Marketing

3.6. Growth Constraints in AR / VR Industry

3.7. Future Perspectives

4. AR / VR BASED HEALTHCARE DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Industry: Overall Market

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. ARworks

6.3. CG Life

6.4. CubeZoo

6. 5. Impact XM

6.6. INVIVO Communications

6.7. Mindgrub

6.8. Mirum

6.9. PIXACORE

6.10. Quast Media

6.11. Random42

6.12. Tipping Point Media

6.13. vStream

7. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Digital Marketing Companies

7.3.1. Most Likely Partners

7.3.2. Likely Partners

7.3.3. Less Likely Partners

7.3.4. Least Likely Partners

8. DIGITAL MARKETING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.1.1. Analysis by Year

8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative

8.1.3. Analysis by Type of Application Area

8.1.4. Analysis by Type of Solution

8.1.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives

8.1.6. Leading Partners: Analysis by Number of Initiatives

9. CASE STUDY

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Narola Infotech for Zocular

9.3. Viscira for Actelion

9.4. SoftCover VR for LifeLabs

9.5. Virtual Reality Ireland for MISA

9.6. ViitorCloud for vCura

9.7. Kwebmaker for Lilavati Hospital

9.8. Intermind for My Health Meter

9.9. VR Vision for Providence Healthcare

9.10. CitrusBits for Zoetis

10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall AR / VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry, Till 2030

10.4. AR / VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Type of Technology

10.5. AR / VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Product

10.6. AR / VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by End-User

10.7. AR / VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Company A

11.2.1. Interview Transcript: Director

11.3. Company B

11.3.1. Interview Transcript: Founder and CEO

12. CONCLUSION

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANISATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9427o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments