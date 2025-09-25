China Automotive Next-generation Central and Zonal Communication Network Topology and Chip Market Report 2025: An Important Evolution Direction for In-vehicle Millimeter-wave Radars, with Raw ADC Data

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-generation Central and Zonal Communication Network Topology and Chip Industry Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive E/E architecture is evolving towards a `central computing + zonal control` architecture, where the central computing platform is responsible for high-computing-power tasks, and zonal controllers are responsible for executing specific control functions.

According to the connection range, automotive communication networks can be divided into in-vehicle networks and out-of-vehicle networks. The in-car network architecture is mainly evolving towards a central ring network architecture, and the application of fiber optic Ethernet in vehicles is advancing; the out-of-car network is divided into short-range and long-range networks, with diverse application scenarios that cannot be supported by a single technology, requiring the collaborative development of multiple technologies such as V2X and satellite Internet.

Application scenarios and trends of next-generation high-speed communication links

Next-generation Central + Zonal architecture passenger cars exchange massive amounts of data in real-time between sensors such as cameras, radars, and LiDARs, high-definition display units, and high-performance central computing units. They also support full-vehicle OTA software updates, remote diagnostics, and functional safety requirements, placing unprecedented composite demands on in-vehicle networks for high bandwidth, low latency, and security.

Such huge data volumes pose unprecedented challenges to data transmission speed and stability. Traditional communication transmission architectures struggle to meet the real-time and smooth data transmission requirements of new-generation automotive intelligence, creating an urgent need for faster and more reliable communication technologies.

Surge in data volume due to improved camera resolution

As the level of autonomous driving increases, the precision requirements for environmental perception become more stringent. In-vehicle cameras, as important visual sensors, are inevitably upgrading in resolution.

1-5MP cameras: Mainly used in surround-view and side-view scenarios, transitioning from 1.3MP to 3MP/5MP.

8MP cameras: Core growth driver in the next 5 years, promoted by upgrades from L2 front-view integrated systems to 8MP, highway (L2.5)/urban NOA (L2.9), and camera mirror system (CMS); 8MP will account for over 35% of total shipments by 2030.

New technologies such as 10+ MP front-view cameras, 4D imaging radar fusion, and light field lenses (commercialization in 2027) will reshape the perception architecture to provide better image quality and more detailed information for advanced ADAS/AD algorithms. Sony has launched a 17MP product with a detection range of 250 meters. High-resolution cameras capture richer environmental details, crucial for autonomous vehicles to accurately identify traffic signs, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

With the increasing proportion of high-level autonomous vehicles and high hardware redundancy among automakers, the average number of cameras per vehicle will grow from 4 in 2024 to 8.3 in 2030, according to the publisher. ADAS camera transmission requires 1 serializer chip per camera, while deserializer chips typically support multiple channels (e.g., 4-in-1), with an average of 4 cameras sharing 1 deserializer.

Massive data transmission pressure from improved display resolution

Increased communication transmission requirements in intelligent cockpits stem primarily from improved display resolution, advancing from 720P and 1080P to 2K, 4K, and even 8K. 4K single-screen resolution reaches 38402160; 8K is even higher, with exponentially growing data volumes. 4K screens require tens of Gbps transmission rates, with multi-screen setups exacerbating demands. High-resolution content transmission between screens in multi-screen interactions must maintain quality while synchronizing additional data, with dynamic switching increasing load. High-resolution multimedia processing and cloud interactions, such as 4K/8K video, AR functions, and AI features, all consume significant bandwidth.

Rsemi launched a 32Gbps high-performance SerDes chip for in-vehicle displays at the 2025 Qualcomm Automotive Technology and Cooperation Summit. This chip adopts an advanced technical architecture, supports full-rate lossless DP interface solutions, is compatible with speeds from 32Gbps to 3.2Gbps, supports 2 to 4 R-LinC outputs, can directly drive 44K displays with DSC (Display Stream Compression) technology, and up to 8 displays with daisy-chain technology, providing rich and detailed display effects and flexible, efficient display system solutions for smart cars. Additionally, the deserializer chip integrates Bridge and OSD functions to further enhance system integration.

`Central computing radar` is an important evolution direction for in-vehicle millimeter-wave radars, with raw ADC data transmitted to central computers via high-speed SerDes

With the evolution of vehicle central computing architectures, central computing radar represents an important development direction for in-vehicle millimeter-wave radars. A `central computing radar` refers to a `simplified radar` in which only RF front-end and minimal preprocessing are implemented. The radar transmits raw data to domain controllers via high-speed buses (e.g., high-speed Ethernet or SerDes) for subsequent post-processing.

MMICs for central computing radars require higher RF front-end performance but lower processor performance. Currently, TI and NXP have launched chip solutions for central computing radars.

XretinAl Technology launched a 4D radar central computing system based on Black Sesame Technologies' Huashan-2 A1000 chip, which uniformly processes raw radar data in domain controllers via high-speed Ethernet or SerDes.

Application trends of fiber optic Ethernet high-speed communication

In the automotive sector, the rapid increase in sensor number and higher real-time requirements have gradually strained traditional electrical communication methods. From sensors to ECUs and from central computing platforms to display systems, numerous devices require high-speed, stable interconnection. The complex electromagnetic environment inside vehicles further subjects electrical communication to signal interference and reduced reliability.

In 2023, the IEEE Standards Association released the in-vehicle fiber optic Ethernet technical standard IEEE 802.3cz-2023, adding physical layer specifications and management parameters for 2.5 Gb/s, 5 Gb/s, 10 Gb/s, 25 Gb/s, and 50 Gb/s operations over glass fiber in automotive environments.

Currently, fiber optic Ethernet has moved from experimental verification to commercial implementation, building high-bandwidth, low-latency, secure, and controllable in-vehicle communication backbones through CSI packaging, path replication, and multi-interface integration. However, there remain unresolved controversies in in-vehicle fiber optic communication solutions, primarily regarding fiber optic and optical communication components, especially laser selection.

A complete in-vehicle optical communication system consists of fiber optic harnesses, optical modules, and connectors

Fiber optic harnesses represent the most technically mature component with the highest industry participation, being one of the first key components to evolve from purely electrical to fiber optic.

In-vehicle optical modules operate in harsher environments, requiring stricter specifications including wide temperature range adaptation (-40C to over 105C), ultra-long service life (over 15 years), high reliability, and adaptation to various extreme environments.

In-vehicle fiber optic connectors must not only meet conventional performance metrics such as insertion loss and return loss but also maintain stability under high-frequency vibration.

Compared to relatively backward traditional 100M/1G/10G copper automotive Ethernet, China's supply chain has developed competitiveness in fiber optic Ethernet, with automotive-grade solutions available across all links, creating opportunities for leapfrog development. As intelligent vehicles transition to advanced autonomous driving and central centralized architectures, `fiber advancement and copper retreat` has become a viable option.

HingeTech has introduced a communication architecture for automobiles using an all-optical network. Its self-developed high-speed fiber optic TSN centralized gateway architecture enables high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, low-cost, and highly deterministic transmission of massive in-vehicle network communication data via fiber optics, supporting a maximum transmission rate of 10Gbps with excellent EMC performance. This architecture is primarily applied in systems including ADAS, autonomous driving, 360 surround-view, in-vehicle infotainment, BMS, and centralized computing architectures, with a maximum transmission bandwidth of 25Gbps.

EEA optical communication architectures built on optical modules connect multiple optical modules with multiple zonal gateways, which can be replaced with other controllers such as T-Boxes and domain controllers as needed.

In hardware design, BTB connectors link optical modules and zonal gateways, with data and control signals transmitted via interfaces such as MIPI-CSI, SGMII, I2C/SPI, and GPIO.

Optical modules and zonal gateways are placed in different vehicle zones, with nearby ECUs connected to adjacent optical modules or zonal gateways. If zonal gateways receive traditional CAN or LIN signals, they transmit them to optical modules for conversion to optical signals for processing by the central computing platform. Different zonal gateways can exchange data via optical modules.

Optical modules are primarily responsible for fiber optic signal transceiving, receiving GMSL2 camera signals and fiber optic Ethernet camera signals, receiving fiber optic LiDAR signals, and forwarding fiber optic signals. EEA optical communication architectures built on optical modules enable high-speed, low-latency transmission of large data flows with beneficial EMC performance while remaining compatible with traditional networks.

