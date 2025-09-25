BizClik Announces Winners of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

The Awards add to the growing prestige of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, which now combines thought leadership with world-class recognition.

London, UK – 25 September 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with its Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine brands, has announced the winners and finalists of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025.

Winners were revealed at a black-tie gala hosted on 24 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, as part of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London .

Honouring innovation and excellence across procurement, supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing, the global awards recognised 17 winners, 23 finalists, and 30 highly commended.

Following the success of BizClik’s first black-tie gala at the Global Sustainability Awards earlier this year, this ceremony celebrated the people and organisations setting new benchmarks across the global supply chain.

“The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards recognise the exceptional achievements of leaders and organisations shaping the future of our industry. This year’s winners have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and operational excellence. At BizClik, we are proud to provide a platform that not only celebrates their achievements but also inspires the wider industry to keep driving transformation on a global scale,” said Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik.

Winners Include

Uber – AI in Procurement



– AI in Procurement Lenovo – Digital Supply Chain



– Digital Supply Chain Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation – Company of the Year



– Company of the Year Nita Nair (Emirates NBD) – Executive of the Year



– Executive of the Year Andrew Savage (MTN Group – Global Sourcing & Supply Chain) – Future Leader



– Future Leader Jabil – Global Logistics Award, Procurement Consultancy Award & Supply Chain Innovation



– Global Logistics Award, Procurement Consultancy Award & Supply Chain Innovation Unitel LLC – Beeline Competency Model – Partnership



– Beeline Competency Model – Partnership MTN Group (Px360 – Neural Engine for Strategic Procurement) – Procurement Technology



– Procurement Technology Regeneron – Procurement Transformation



– Procurement Transformation Royal Mail – Project of the Year



– Project of the Year Piraeus – Social Impact



– Social Impact Kodiak Hub – Startup



– Startup Unitel LLC – Supplier Diversity



– Supplier Diversity Infosys Limited – Category Excellence



– Category Excellence Dirk Karl, MTN – Lifetime Achievement





“These Awards highlight the people and projects redefining excellence in procurement and supply chain. In today’s challenging global landscape, recognising innovation, resilience, and impact is vital to inspiring progress across the profession,” comments Tom Arild Trosterud, VP of Procurement at Hurtigruten and awards judge.

View the full list of winners here .





About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik’s flagship global event series. Hosted annually in London and streamed virtually worldwide, the event delivers keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops from global leaders in procurement, supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation that shapes the future of global supply chains.

About the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the procurement and supply chain industries. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the Awards set the standard for best practice while inspiring organisations to continue pushing boundaries in procurement strategy, transformation, and supplier collaboration.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company, producing content and experiences across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic engagement worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

