OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 230,081 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 82.8p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the special dividend of 5.6p per share paid on 24 September 2025.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 October 2025.

The following director was included within the allotment and was allotted shares at a price per share of 82.8p:



No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Joanna Santinon 4,919 77,663 0.13

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 59,738,204‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66