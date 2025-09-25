OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Joanna Santinon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)





Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Identification code GB00BNGFHX14

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)





Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.828 per share 4,919

d)











Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction













- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 24 September 2025