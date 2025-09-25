Director/PDMR Shareholding

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) NameJoanna Santinon 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameOCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
b) Legal Entity Identifier213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00BNGFHX14
b) Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.828 per share 4,919
d)





 Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction





- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction24 September 2025
f) Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


