OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joanna Santinon
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00BNGFHX14
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.828 per share
|4,919
| d)
|Aggregated information
|Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66