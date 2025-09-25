Managed Storage Services Global Market Overview 2022-2032 with 2025 as the Base Year Featuring IBM, Dell, HPE, NetApp, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Pure Storage, and Rackspace

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Storage Services - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed storage services market is poised for significant expansion, advancing from an estimated US$27.2 billion in 2025 to nearly US$49.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9%.

This global report on Managed Storage Services market analyzes the global and regional market based on Solution Type, Deployment Type, Company Type and Industry Sector for the period 2022-2032 with forecasts from 2025 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Growth is being propelled by the dual imperatives of handling explosive data volumes and navigating increasingly stringent regulatory landscapes. Enterprises across industries are reimagining storage architectures to support AI workloads, real-time analytics, and ransomware-resilient backups, moving beyond traditional cost-saving outsourcing toward strategic, value-added engagements.







Asia-Pacific is set to lead growth momentum with a CAGR of 11.1% through 2032, driven by rapid SME digitalization and cloud-first mandates in India, China, and Southeast Asia. Mature markets such as North America and Western Europe, while growing more moderately, continue to modernize legacy estates through hybrid and multi-cloud deployments to meet evolving compliance and performance requirements.

Across all regions, the rise of consumption-based delivery models, exemplified by Dell APEX and HPE GreenLake, is accelerating OPEX-driven adoption and expanding addressable markets, particularly for SMEs and vertical-specific deployments. The market's evolution is further supported by innovations in immutable and air-gapped backup solutions, advanced deduplication and compression algorithms, and AI-enabled capacity planning. BFSI remains the largest vertical, while Media & Entertainment is the fastest-growing, underscoring the diversification of storage use cases from compliance-critical workloads to high-throughput, content-rich environments.



Major vendors in the managed storage services market include IBM, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NetApp, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Pure Storage, and Rackspace Technology, alongside regional and niche managed service providers.



Managed Storage Services Regional Market Analysis



North America holds the largest share at 39.5% of the global managed storage services market in 2025, supported by a mature enterprise IT ecosystem, high compliance demands, and strong adoption of hybrid storage models. Europe follows, driven by GDPR-enforced retention policies and ongoing modernization of legacy storage infrastructure.

The fastest-growing region between 2025 and 2032 is Asia-Pacific, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1%, fueled by rapid SME digitalization, cloud-first mandates in China and India, and the leapfrogging of on-premise storage procurement in emerging economies. South America is the second fastest-growing region, supported by increasing investment in resilient storage for BFSI and government sectors. These growth patterns reflect both the regulatory pull in mature markets and the digital acceleration in high-growth regions, amplified by the shift to consumption-based storage-as-a-service, ransomware-resilient architectures, and AI-driven storage analytics.



Managed Storage Services Market Analysis by Solution Type



In 2025, Storage Provisioning & Operations will be the largest solution type in the global managed storage services market, driven by enterprises' need to efficiently manage and scale hybrid NAS and SAN infrastructures to support data-intensive workloads. Backup and Restore Management follows closely, reflecting heightened ransomware threats and the prioritization of immutable, air-gapped backup capabilities.

The fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2032 is Compliance and Security Management, projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9%, fueled by tightening global regulations, sector-specific data retention mandates, and cyber insurance requirements for certified storage environments. Backup and Restore Management is the second fastest-growing segment, supported by AI-powered anomaly detection, automated failover capabilities, and integration with multi-cloud disaster recovery strategies. These dynamics highlight the shift from purely operational storage management towards value-added, compliance-driven, and cyber-resilient service offerings.



Managed Storage Services Market Analysis by Deployment Type



On-Premises deployments will account for the largest share of the global managed storage services market in 2025, underpinned by enterprises in regulated industries and government sectors that prioritize control, security, and compliance within their own data centers. Hybrid deployments follow closely, reflecting the growing need to balance workload agility with governance requirements through integrated on-premise and cloud architectures.

The fastest-growing deployment type between 2025 and 2032 is Cloud-Native, forecast to rise at a CAGR of 10.9% to reach US$8 billion by 2032, propelled by cloud-first strategies, SaaS-based storage-as-a-service adoption, and integration with AI/analytics workloads. Hybrid is the second fastest-growing category, supported by multicloud orchestration, edge data integration, and the migration of legacy storage estates into more agile, consumption-based models. This shift underscores the market's trajectory toward flexible, OPEX-driven architectures while retaining specialized roles for on-premise systems in compliance-heavy sectors.



Managed Storage Services Market Analysis by Company Type



Large Enterprises will dominate the global managed storage services market in 2025, reflecting their extensive storage estates, stringent compliance requirements, and early adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. SMEs represent the fastest-growing company type between 2025 and 2032, with a CAGR of 10.6%.

SME growth is fueled by rapid digitalization, especially in Asia-Pacific, and the preference for cloud-managed, subscription-based storage services that integrate capacity, encryption, and endpoint backup into a single contract. Large enterprises will continue to expand, driven by modernization of legacy infrastructure, integration of AI-driven storage analytics, and adoption of ransomware-resilient architectures at scale.



Managed Storage Services Market Analysis by Industry Sector



In 2025, BFSI will remain the largest industry sector in the global managed storage services market, supported by stringent regulatory mandates, the need for immutable, audit-compliant storage, and management of high-volume transactional data. Healthcare & Life Sciences ranks second, driven by strict compliance frameworks such as HIPAA and GDPR, the rapid growth of medical imaging data, and heightened investment in ransomware-resilient, encrypted storage infrastructures.

Looking ahead, the fastest-growing sector between 2025 and 2032 is Media & Entertainment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach US$3.2 billion, driven by the explosion of high-resolution streaming content and adoption of managed object storage for unstructured assets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 484 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $49.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Managed Storage Services Market Report Scope

Industry Landscape

Global Managed Storage Services Market Outlook

Comprehensive Managed Storage Services Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Entry Strategies for Managed Storage Services Industry

Startup Strategies for Managed Storage Services Industry

SWOT Analysis of Managed Storage Services Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Positioning of Key Managed Storage Services Companies

Market Share Analysis of Managed Storage Services Companies

SWOT Analysis of Key Players in the Managed Storage Services Industry

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Atos

Capgemini

CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies)

CGI

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Dimension Data

DXC Technology

Fujitsu

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Infosys

Iron Mountain

Microsoft Azure

NetApp

NTT Ltd.

Oracle

Pure Storage

Rackspace Technology

Sungard Availability Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Wipro

Managed Storage Services Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Managed Storage Services Market by Solution Type

Storage Provisioning & Operations

Backup and Restore Management

Archiving and Retention Management

Capacity Planning & Reporting

Compliance and Security Management

Managed Storage Services Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud-Native

Managed Storage Services Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Managed Storage Services Market by Industry Sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Education

Other Industry Sectors

Key Metrics

Analysis Period: 2022-2032

2022-2032 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 25+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/meirh1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment