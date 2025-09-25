Texas’ Largest Family Law Firm Earns Top Honors: 47 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Recognized by 2025 Super Lawyers

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 47 attorneys recognized on the 2025 Texas Super Lawyers list — including 14 attorneys named Rising Stars — Goranson Bain Ausley continues to lead the state in family law recognition. In total, 94% of the firm’s attorneys were included on the list, underscoring GBA’s statewide leadership and depth of legal talent.

A Benchmark of Excellence in Texas Family Law

Super Lawyers, a research-driven and peer-influenced rating service, identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas and law firms of all sizes. Attorneys are selected through a patented multiphase process involving:

Peer nominations

Independent research

Evaluations by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys

The goal of Super Lawyers is to provide a credible, comprehensive, and diverse resource for both referring attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

Commitment to Client Service and Value

“Having 94% of our attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers — and more family law honorees than any other firm in Texas — is a reflection of the talent, collaboration, and integrity that define our team,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. “Our lawyers are committed to guiding clients through life’s most challenging transitions with skill, respect, and a constructive approach. This recognition reinforces the trust clients place in us to protect what matters most — their families, finances, and futures.”

Goranson Bain Ausley 2025 Texas Super Lawyers

The following attorneys were recognized, organized by office and designation as Super Lawyer or Rising Star:



Austin

Rising Stars

Dallas

Rising Stars

Fort Worth

Chris Nickelson – Top 100: 2025 Texas Super Lawyers; Top 100: 2025 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers

Gary L. Nickelson

Rising Stars

Granbury

Plano

Rising Stars

San Antonio

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a premier Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. Known for integrity, legal acumen, and a constructive approach, the firm helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict. With 50 family law attorneys — including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization — GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.