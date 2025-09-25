ChipMOS to Present at Yuanta Securities Conference

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (“OSAT”), today announced that it will present to institutional investors at the Yuanta Securities Conference in Taipei on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Management from the Company, including Jesse Huang, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will discuss the Company’s recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities. The Company’s investor presentation is available on the investor relations’ section of its website at www.chipmos.com.

Contacts: