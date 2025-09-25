Equifax Canada Introduces Optimal Path™, an Interactive Solution to Empower Financial Well-Being

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax® Canada introduces Optimal Path™, an interactive solution that uses an individual’s credit data to create personalized, actionable suggestions to help Canadians in building a better credit future. Powered by the Equifax Cloud ™ and patented EFX.AI capabilities, Optimal Path is a breakthrough innovation in Equifax Credit Health™, now available to banks, lenders and fintechs to offer to their customers.

According to a recent consumer survey * commissioned by Equifax Canada , 78 per cent of Canadians say access to credit is key to achieving their financial goals, but many misconceptions around credit still exist which creates an education gap for consumers. Optimal Path provides consumers with easy-to-understand suggestions designed to help them reach their Equifax credit score goals — whether preparing to buy a home, finance a car, or simply strengthening their credit position.



“The Equifax Cloud has opened the door to innovation at an unprecedented speed and scale, and we’re leveraging it to create solutions that can make a real difference for our customers in Canada,” said Sue Hutchison, President & CEO of Equifax Canada. “Optimal Path is an example of just one of the ways Equifax Canada is using advanced EFX.AI capabilities to transform credit data into meaningful, actionable insights to help Canadians live their financial best.”

Unlike one-time credit score simulators, Optimal Path looks at a consumers’ unique credit profile to provide a clear roadmap to help individuals improve their Equifax credit score. Using advanced AI analytics, Optimal Path shows consumers not just what potential steps to take, but why certain actions matter by providing detail around the factors that may influence their Equifax credit score. These are updated every month as consumers progress towards their Equifax credit score goals.

“By applying insights from millions of consumer credit patterns, this solution can help Canadians chart their own unique path to financial success,” said Rebecca Oakes, Vice President of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada. “Consumers want to build a better credit future, but one-size-fits-all advice isn’t cutting it. Lenders can support their customers in achieving their financial goals with Optimal Path.”

“Optimal Path makes it easier for an individual to understand how they can reach their credit score goals, turning their data into a personalized action plan that they can act on,” added Hutchison. “Optimal Path can give people more clarity and confidence, ultimately enabling them to take more control over their financial future.”

To understand if Optimal Path is available to you, check with your bank or lending provider.

* Equifax surveyed 1,512 Canadians ages 18-65, August 15-18 2025. A probability sample of the

same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

