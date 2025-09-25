Private Cloud Market Report 2025: Market to Reach $195 Billion by 2030, Rising Demand for Secure, Customizable Environments and Hybrid Strategies Drives Growth Across Finance, Healthcare, Government

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Cloud Market - Service Models, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global private cloud market was valued at US$114.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$195 billion by 2030, growing at a steady CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

This global report on Private Cloud market analyzes the global and regional market based on Service Model, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Growth reflects rising enterprise demand for dedicated, secure, and highly customizable cloud environments. As organizations seek greater control over data governance, performance, and compliance, private cloud has become a strategic alternative to public cloud, particularly for industries operating under strict regulatory frameworks such as finance, healthcare, and government.



Key trends shaping the market include the rapid rise of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the adoption of software-defined infrastructure, and the growing role of AI-powered automation within private cloud operations. Enterprises are increasingly investing in Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and managed private cloud deployments to achieve scalability while retaining operational control. Additionally, the emergence of technologies like confidential computing, zero-trust security models, and DevSecOps platforms are accelerating modernization across private cloud environments. These drivers are pushing both large enterprises and mid-sized organizations toward private cloud as the foundation for future-ready digital infrastructure.



Key players in the global private cloud market include IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell Technologies, VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Oracle. These companies lead the market through comprehensive private cloud offerings, hybrid solutions, managed services, and deep integration with AI, security, and infrastructure modernization tools.



Private Cloud Regional Market Analysis



North America led the global private cloud market in 2024, accounting for 45% of total value. The region's leadership is underpinned by high enterprise cloud maturity, stringent regulatory compliance in industries like healthcare and finance, and widespread hybrid cloud strategies. U.S. federal and state agencies have also accelerated private cloud spending to ensure digital sovereignty and control over sensitive workloads.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 12.1% between 2024 and 2030. The expansion is driven by rapid digital transformation across China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with growing cloud investments in banking, telecom, and manufacturing. Demand for secure, localized cloud services is rising in response to evolving data protection laws and enterprise modernization agendas. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also seeing growing adoption, though from a smaller base.



Private Cloud Market Analysis by Service Model



In 2024, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) was the largest service model in the global private cloud market, accounting for 51.5% of total market value. IaaS continues to serve as the core foundation for enterprise private cloud strategies, enabling scalable compute, storage, and networking capabilities with high control and performance.

IaaS is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2030 and expected to reach US$105 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is driven by surging demand for virtualized environments, hybrid cloud readiness, and next-gen infrastructure such as confidential computing and zero-trust architecture. Although PaaS and SaaS continue to grow, they are outpaced by IaaS, which underpins the flexibility, scalability, and modernization needs of private cloud deployments globally.



Private Cloud Market Analysis by Deployment Type



The on-premise deployment model held the largest share of the global private cloud market, accounting for 44.7% of total revenue in 2024. This dominance stems from continued adoption among large enterprises and regulated industries seeking full control over data, customization, and security. Organizations in sectors such as banking, government, and healthcare continue to rely on on-premise private clouds to support legacy systems, ensure compliance, and reduce external dependency.

However, the virtual deployment model is projected to grow the fastest between 2024 and 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.2%. This strong momentum is driven by the rapid shift toward software-defined infrastructure, increased adoption of virtualization platforms, and scalability demands from agile enterprises. The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of virtual private cloud environments are particularly appealing to organizations modernizing their IT operations without committing to fully managed or hosted infrastructure.



Private Cloud Market Analysis by Company Type



Large enterprises led the global private cloud market in 2024 with a 63.2% revenue share, reflecting their significant investments in scalable and secure private infrastructure. These organizations, particularly in sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, prioritize control, performance, and compliance, often deploying private cloud for mission-critical applications and multi-region operations. Despite market maturity, growth continues as enterprises modernize legacy environments using virtualization and software-defined infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the SME segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 10% between 2024 and 2030. This surge is fueled by the democratization of private cloud through managed and hosted services, making it more accessible to mid-sized firms with limited in-house IT capabilities. SMEs are increasingly leveraging private cloud to support digitalization initiatives, ensure data security, and maintain business continuity without the complexity of full-scale on-premise deployments.



Private Cloud Market Analysis by Industry Sector



In 2024, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector led the global private cloud market, generating US$22.5 billion and contributing 19.7% of total revenue. The sector's dominance is rooted in its stringent regulatory requirements, need for high data confidentiality, and large-scale digital operations. Private cloud adoption is especially strong among financial institutions looking to modernize legacy systems while maintaining compliance, data sovereignty, and robust disaster recovery capabilities.

BFSI is also the second fastest-growing segment, indicating that its leadership in value terms is likely to extend through 2030 as financial firms continue prioritizing digital control, private AI infrastructure, and secure workload isolation. The government sector is expected to be the fastest-growing, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is driven by rising investments in sovereign cloud, national data centers, and secure e-governance platforms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 471 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $114.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $195 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Private Cloud Market Report Scope



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 15+

Industry Landscape

Global Private Cloud Market Outlook

Comprehensive Private Cloud Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Entry Strategies for Private Cloud Industry

Startup Strategies for Private Cloud Industry

SWOT Analysis of Private Cloud Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Positioning of Key Private Cloud Companies

Market Share Analysis of Private Cloud Companies

SWOT Analysis of Key Players in the Private Cloud Industry

Key Market Players

Alibaba Cloud

AWS

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Google

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Mirantis

Nasuni

NetApp

Oracle

OVHcloud

Platform9

Rackspace

Red Hat

SAP

Tencent Cloud

VMware

Private Cloud Market by Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Private Cloud Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Managed

Hosted

Virtual

Private Cloud Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Private Cloud Market by Industry Sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Other Industry Sectors

Private Cloud Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6jx5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment