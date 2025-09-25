Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Market Overview 2025: Hybrid, Multi-Cloud and Edge Architectures Drive Growth as Enterprises Demand AI Ops, FinOps and Secure DevOps - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Cloud Services (MCS) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Managed Cloud Services (MCS) market is undergoing a significant transformation, with total revenues projected to rise from US$73.9 billion in 2024 to US$164.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3%.

This global report on Managed Cloud Services (MCS) market analyzes the global and regional market based on Deployment Type, Service Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Robust growth reflects the escalating complexity of enterprise IT environments and the need for expert management across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge architectures. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing cloud operations not just for cost optimization, but to enable business resilience, faster innovation, and regulatory alignment. While public cloud remains foundational, the fastest momentum is seen in hybrid deployments, automation services, and platform management-driven by the need for flexibility, security, and workload orchestration across environments.







Key growth drivers include accelerating digital transformation across industries, a global shortage of skilled cloud professionals, and the proliferation of AI/ML and edge computing. Enterprises are seeking MCS providers that can deliver outcome-based services-integrating observability, security, and compliance into unified platforms that scale with business demand. Meanwhile, the rise of generative AI, data sovereignty laws, and cloud-native modernization is reshaping the service delivery landscape. As a result, the MCS model is evolving from tactical infrastructure support to a strategic enabler of innovation and agility, with providers competing on value-added offerings such as AI Ops, FinOps, secure DevOps, and industry-specific cloud frameworks.



Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Regional Market Analysis



North America is the dominant region in the MCS market, contributing 44.8% of the global market in 2024. This leadership position is driven by its mature cloud infrastructure, high enterprise cloud penetration, and the strong presence of key hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The region is expected to reach US$69 billion by 2030, maintaining its lead despite slower relative growth compared to emerging regions.

North American enterprises are increasingly leveraging MCS for hybrid cloud management, security automation, and compliance readiness. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.8% between 2024 and 2030, fueled by accelerated digital transformation across India, Southeast Asia, and China, with SMEs adopting cloud-native environments and leapfrogging traditional IT. The region's appetite for managed DevOps, cloud cost governance, and industry-specific compliance is contributing to the surge in demand.



Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Market Analysis by Deployment Type



Public cloud deployment holds the largest share of the global MCS market, contributing approximately 54.8% of total market value in 2024. Despite its size, public cloud growth is relatively moderate. The continued reliance on hyperscaler ecosystems like AWS, Azure, and GCP for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS workloads sustains public cloud's dominance.

However, rising security, latency, and compliance demands are gradually shifting attention toward more flexible deployment models. Hybrid cloud is expected to record the fastest CAGR at 16.1%, fueled by growing enterprise needs for workload portability, data sovereignty, and security customization. Industries under regulatory scrutiny, such as BFSI and healthcare, are increasingly opting for hybrid MCS offerings that blend public scalability with on-premise control.



Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Market Analysis by Service Type



Managed IaaS Operations is the dominant service category, contributing approximately 32.9% of the total MCS market in 2024. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, fueled by enterprise reliance on infrastructure outsourcing for uptime assurance, SLA compliance, and workload optimization across public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Managed PaaS Platforms is set to be the fastest-growing category, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4%. Demand is being driven by the need to streamline application development, enable DevOps automation, and support containerized workloads with built-in scalability and governance. This trend is closely followed by strong growth in Automation Services and Managed SaaS/Application Management, both reflecting increasing enterprise focus on agility, software lifecycle efficiency, and value-added support across complex environments.



Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Market Analysis by Company Type



Large enterprises continue to command the majority of global MCS spending in 2024, contributing 67.9% of the total market. Large organizations are investing heavily in hybrid and multi-cloud MCS strategies, particularly to meet operational complexity, global compliance mandates, and integration of AI and edge capabilities across vast digital estates. These enterprises also drive demand for managed security, observability, and workload portability across environments.

Small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to grow at a CAGR of 17%, outpacing their larger counterparts. This surge is being driven by the democratization of cloud-native platforms and the rise of simplified, scalable managed service offerings. SMEs, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are embracing MCS as a means to avoid costly in-house IT operations while maintaining agility and security. Industry-specific managed service bundles and AI-powered automation are helping accelerate this adoption curve.



Managed Cloud Services (MCS) Market Analysis by Industry Sector



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) is the top industry in the MCS market, with a share of 19.5% of total global revenue in 2024. With a projected value of US$32 billion by 2030, BFSI will grow at a CAGR of 14.3%, sustaining its leadership throughout the forecast period. The segment's demand is driven by the need for continuous availability, real-time fraud detection, risk analytics, and regulatory compliance. Financial institutions are adopting hybrid MCS models to support secure data localization, advanced governance, and automation of mission-critical workloads.

Retail & E-commerce will experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 19.3%. This rapid expansion is fueled by global omnichannel transformation, personalized customer engagement, and the need for scalable infrastructure to support seasonal surges and AI-driven customer analytics. Healthcare follows closely, reflecting growing adoption of MCS for HIPAA-compliant data storage, diagnostics automation, and AI/ML model hosting in digital health ecosystems.









Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 499 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $73.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $164.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

