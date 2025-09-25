Investment Monitoring Services Present a $2.46 Billion Market Opportunity by 2029: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and Morgan Stanley Lead

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Monitoring Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The investment monitoring service market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 10.4%. Key drivers of historical growth include the demand for portfolio transparency, adherence to regulatory demands, increasing complexity in investment products, the rise in risk management solutions, and the adoption of digital tools.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.46 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10%. Future growth is anticipated to benefit from a growing institutional investor base, the outsourcing of investment operations, the inclusion of ESG factors, and the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Trends such as AI advancements, real-time data analytics integration, and cloud platforms are set to dominate.

Institutional and retail investment expansion is a significant growth driver. The increasing accessibility of digital platforms is simplifying market engagement and portfolio management. Investment monitoring services aid investors by delivering real-time portfolio insights, risk assessments, and regulatory compliance. For instance, in June 2025, the UK reported a 3.9% first-quarter rise in business investment, boosting demand for these services.

In the technological frontier, major market players are emphasizing innovations like Prop Tech solutions to enhance asset tracking and portfolio analysis. Notably, in April 2025, CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. launched Investment IQ, a real-time monitoring platform that offers a comprehensive suite of services for real estate sector stakeholders in India.

The market saw strategic moves such as J.P. Morgan's acquisition of Aumni in May 2023, enhancing its investment data and analytics capabilities, aiming for improved decision-making and portfolio oversight for its institutional clients.

The largest players in the investment monitoring service market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, and other significant entities in the financial sector. North America dominated the 2024 market, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated as the fastest-growing region moving forward.

The report delves into where the investment monitoring service market is largest and fastest-growing, exploring its ties to the broader economy, demography, and related markets. Key market-shaping forces include technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes. The global report provides detailed answers to these dynamics and more.

By Component: Software; Services

By Type: Personal Investment Monitoring; Enterprise Investment Monitoring

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By End-User: BFSI; Healthcare; Retail; Manufacturing; IT and Telecommunications; Other End-Users

By Software: Portfolio Management Software; Risk Analytics Tools; Performance Tracking Platforms; Asset Allocation Software; Compliance Monitoring Tools

By Services: Managed Services; Consulting Services; Integration and Deployment Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Data Management Services

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historic data spanning five years and forecasts for ten years.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth relative to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, competitor market share, market segments

Sourcing and Referencing: All data and analysis in the report are supported by end notes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

