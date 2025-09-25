Business-to-Business (B2B) Debt Collection Services Market 2025-2029 Featuring Fidelity National Information Services, Equifax, TransUnion, Transworld Systems, and Dun & Bradstreet

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business-to-Business (B2B) Debt Collection Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The B2B debt collection service market is on a notable growth trajectory, expanding from $9.4 billion in 2024 to a projected $10.04 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 6.6%. This expansion stems from increased cash flow optimization requirements, the rise of credit-based transactions, mounting financial pressures on SMEs, delayed payments across industries, and cross-border trade complexities affecting receivables.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $12.86 billion by 2029, fueled by AI integration in debt recovery, automation demand, rising default rates, regulatory focus on debt transparency, and digital B2B transaction proliferation. Emerging trends include advancements in predictive analytics, omnichannel communication strategies, innovations in cloud-based platforms, ethical recovery practices, and AI-based decision-making tools.

Consumer debt is a significant driver of B2B debt collection service growth. Rising living costs have increased credit reliance, prompting businesses to employ firms to professionally manage outstanding individual customer debts. For example, U.S. household debt rose by $93 billion in Q4 2024, underlining the sector's expansion.

Innovations are critical, with companies adopting generative AI to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. A case in point is PAIR Finance's AI tool, launched in November 2024, which efficiently manages queries and optimizes customer service. Additionally, Perfios Software Solutions' acquisition of CreditNirvana in 2025 aims to bolster AI-driven debt recovery capabilities.

Report Scope

The report extensively outlines the market's characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, shares, emerging trends, and strategic considerations, providing a chronological map of historical and projected market developments per geographic location.

Markets Covered:

Service Types: On-Demand Debt Collection; Contingency Debt Collection; Flat Fee Debt Collection; Debt Recovery Management Debt Types: Commercial, Consumer, Medical, Student Loans Organization Sizes: Small, Medium, Large Enterprises Industries: Financial Services, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Energy and Utilities End-Users: Banks, Credit Companies, Government Agencies, Retailers

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regional Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series Analysis: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Detailed insights and ratios comparing market size to related markets, GDP analysis, and per capita expenditure statistics.

Data Segmentation: Comprehensive country and regional historic and forecast data, competitive market shares, and segment analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Business-to-Business (B2B) Debt Collection Service market report include:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Equifax Inc.

TransUnion LLC

Transworld Systems Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

Experian plc

Encore Capital Group Inc.

PRA Group Inc.

Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur (Coface)

IC System Inc.

TrueAccord Corp.

AG Adjustments Ltd.

Atradius Collections BV

Credit Mediators Inc.

Rocket Receivables

Prestige Services Inc.

Ross Stuart & Dawson Inc.

Moody's Analytics Inc.

Euler Hermes Group SA

The Kaplan Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud8oy0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment