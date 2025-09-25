Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025

LONDON, September 25, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a virtual presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT, 14:00 BST).

The virtual presentation will be hosted by:

- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

The link will also be available on our website. It may be necessary to download the Teams app to join by mobile phone, although attendees should not need to log in or create an account.

The presentation slides will be published on the Investor section of our website on the day of the presentation.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng

Vice President Strategy & Business Development

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8913

al.ng@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





