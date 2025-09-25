Borregaard ASA: NOK 15 million grant for Borregaard’s Biomer project

The Norwegian Research Council (NFR) has awarded NOK 15 million to support Borregaard’s innovation initiative, Biomer. The project aims to develop bio-based alternatives to polycarboxylates – fossil-based polymers commonly used in agriculture, industry, and household products.

Polycarboxylates are known for their persistence in the environment and high carbon footprint. Through Biomer, Borregaard will develop new ways to turn Norwegian bioresources into greener polymers designed to replace these fossil-based materials.

The project will leverage Borregaard’s advanced biorefinery in Sarpsborg and its expertise in wood chemistry to deliver sustainable solutions with significantly lower environmental impact.

“The grant from NFR enables us to accelerate innovation and create new high-value markets for Norwegian bioresources. Biomer will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint across agriculture, industry, and consumer products”, says Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, CEO of Borregaard.

This four-year project will run from January 2026 to December 2029.

