Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Global Markets Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Prominent Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Teleflex, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices is expected to grow from $51.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $74.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides an overview of the global markets for anesthesia and respiratory devices and analyzes market trends. The report includes global revenue ($ million) for base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and a forecast through 2030.The report examines the driving trends and challenges in the market and vendor landscapes. It also analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses the regulations and emerging technologies used in anesthesia and respiratory devices.





Anesthesia and respiratory devices are devices used to support or control breathing, maintain airway patency, deliver anesthetic gases for surgery or assist patients with respiratory insufficiency or sleep-related breathing disorders. These devices are designed to administer anesthesia and provide respiratory support to patients, ensuring safety and comfort during medical procedures. These devices have revolutionized anesthesia and respiratory care, enabling healthcare professionals to manage conditions effectively.



The primary companies in the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices are Roche, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, ResMed and Teleflex. These companies focus on developing anesthesia and respiratory devices for patient monitoring, ventilators, anesthesia masks and other disposable products.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, providing the ranking/share of key global markets for companies producing anesthesia and respiratory devices. A dedicated section of company profiles for major anesthesia and respiratory devices is also included.



The report includes:

33 data tables and 73 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product type and sub-type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and SWOT analyses

Patent analysis, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity

An overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Teleflex Inc., GE Healthcare, and Medtronic

Companies Featured

Advacare Pharma

Ambu A/S

B. Braun SE

BD

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

GE Healthcare

ICU Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic

Mera

Resmed

Teleflex Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

Types of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Trends in Anesthesiology

Key Trends in Anesthesia Devices

Key Trends in Respiratory Devices

Key Statistical Research Highlights in Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry and Degree of Competition

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

Growing Aging Population Worldwide

Demand for Devices to Treat Sleep Disorders

Impact of Air Pollution on Respiratory Health

Increase in COPD Cases

Market Restraints

Side Effects of Anesthesia and Its Devices

High Cost of Advanced Devices

Shortage of Trained Personnel

Restrictions and Recalls

Market Opportunities

New Products and Apps Launches

Digitalization in Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook: Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

Classification

Market Authorization

Post-Market Surveillance

Regulatory Framework in the EU

Classification

Market Authorization

Unique Device Identification

Post-Market Surveillance

Regulatory Framework in Japan

Classification

Market Authorization

Post-Market Surveillance

Regulatory Framework in India

Classification

Market Authorization

Post-Market Surveillance

Regulatory Framework in China

Classification

Post-Market Surveillance

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Closed-Loop Anesthesia Systems

Emergence of Total Intravenous Anesthesia

Advanced Ventilation Techniques

Ultrasound-Guided Anesthesia

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product

Key Takeaways

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Airway Management Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices

Respiratory Disposables

Anesthesia Disposables

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Key Developments and Strategies

Partnerships and Collaborations

Business Expansions

Product Launches, Enhancements and Expansions

Acquisitions

SWOT Analysis of Anesthesia and Respiratory Device Competitors

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry

Introduction

Snapshot on the Functions of ESG

Key Challenges to Implementing ESG Practices

ESG Ranking

ESG Practices in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

