Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Global Markets Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Prominent Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Teleflex, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic

The global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices is expected to grow from $51.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $74.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report provides an overview of the global markets for anesthesia and respiratory devices and analyzes market trends. The report includes global revenue ($ million) for base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and a forecast through 2030.The report examines the driving trends and challenges in the market and vendor landscapes. It also analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses the regulations and emerging technologies used in anesthesia and respiratory devices.
Anesthesia and respiratory devices are devices used to support or control breathing, maintain airway patency, deliver anesthetic gases for surgery or assist patients with respiratory insufficiency or sleep-related breathing disorders. These devices are designed to administer anesthesia and provide respiratory support to patients, ensuring safety and comfort during medical procedures. These devices have revolutionized anesthesia and respiratory care, enabling healthcare professionals to manage conditions effectively.
The primary companies in the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices are Roche, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, ResMed and Teleflex. These companies focus on developing anesthesia and respiratory devices for patient monitoring, ventilators, anesthesia masks and other disposable products.
The report includes:
- 33 data tables and 73 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product type and sub-type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and SWOT analyses
- Patent analysis, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- An overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Teleflex Inc., GE Healthcare, and Medtronic
Companies Featured
- Advacare Pharma
- Ambu A/S
- B. Braun SE
- BD
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo
- Medtronic
- Mera
- Resmed
- Teleflex Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|178
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$51.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$74.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Types of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- Trends in Anesthesiology
- Key Trends in Anesthesia Devices
- Key Trends in Respiratory Devices
- Key Statistical Research Highlights in Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry and Degree of Competition
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures
- Growing Aging Population Worldwide
- Demand for Devices to Treat Sleep Disorders
- Impact of Air Pollution on Respiratory Health
- Increase in COPD Cases
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of Anesthesia and Its Devices
- High Cost of Advanced Devices
- Shortage of Trained Personnel
- Restrictions and Recalls
- Market Opportunities
- New Products and Apps Launches
- Digitalization in Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
Chapter 4 Industry Outlook: Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Framework in the U.S.
- Classification
- Market Authorization
- Post-Market Surveillance
- Regulatory Framework in the EU
- Classification
- Market Authorization
- Unique Device Identification
- Post-Market Surveillance
- Regulatory Framework in Japan
- Classification
- Market Authorization
- Post-Market Surveillance
- Regulatory Framework in India
- Classification
- Market Authorization
- Post-Market Surveillance
- Regulatory Framework in China
- Classification
- Post-Market Surveillance
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Closed-Loop Anesthesia Systems
- Emergence of Total Intravenous Anesthesia
- Advanced Ventilation Techniques
- Ultrasound-Guided Anesthesia
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Key Takeaways
- Respiratory Devices
- Respiratory Measurement Devices
- Anesthesia Machines
- Airway Management Devices
- Sleep Apnea Devices
- Respiratory Disposables
- Anesthesia Disposables
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Key Developments and Strategies
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Business Expansions
- Product Launches, Enhancements and Expansions
- Acquisitions
- SWOT Analysis of Anesthesia and Respiratory Device Competitors
- Strengths
- Weakness
- Opportunities
- Threats
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry
- Introduction
- Snapshot on the Functions of ESG
- Key Challenges to Implementing ESG Practices
- ESG Ranking
- ESG Practices in the Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
