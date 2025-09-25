Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eurasian Cards and Payments Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Eurasian Cards and Payments Report 2025 is acomprehensive statistical and analytical publication covering the whole of the Eurasian region, comprising:??

Eurasian regional overview comparing each country within its regional market

10 Individual Eurasian country Reports

The Eurasian Regional Overview provides a pan-Eurasian perspective on digital and card payments across all 10 countries of the Eurasian Yearbook. It covers bank sector overview, banking trends, bank ownership, investment by Western banks, cross-border investment by Eurasian banks, other private investment, multilateral banks and agencies, and Eurasian growth prospects.

New in 2025:

The full impact of COVID-19 on digital payments, card payments, e-commerce, and m-commerce by market.

Real-time payments infrastructure and growth statistics by market.

Open Banking infrastructure, API roll-out, key players and key initiatives by market.

Contactless and mobile payments statistics by market.

Cryptocurrency, stablecoin and CBDC initiatives by market.

Full update on bank channel digitisation by market.

Forecasting column added for all major tables.

Reader-friendly design with enhanced data visualization.

Industry developments and bank deployments of eID, biometrics and AI.

The integration of digital challengers and neobanks into the banking infrastructure.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90ed1s

