Malibu Boats, Inc. Hosts Investor Day

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) today will host an Investor Day near its headquarters in Loudon, Tennessee. Malibu’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Menneto, Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Beckman, and additional members of the senior leadership team will present the company’s strategic plan to drive growth and enhance long-term value creation.

The event will feature presentations and Q&A session, offering insights into the Company’s strategy, growth objectives, and capital allocation priorities.

Presentations will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET today, September 25, 2025, and are expected to run for two hours, followed by a thirty-minute Q&A session. The event will be carried by live webcast, including an opportunity to participate in the Q&A session. Investors interested in attending virtually can register by visiting https://malibuboatsinc.com/investor-information/events-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

Presentation materials will be available at start of the event on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://malibuboatsinc.com/investor-information/events-presentations .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or www.maverickboatgroup.com .

