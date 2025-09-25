Neonatal Infant Care Market Size Worth USD 6.70 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Preterm Birth Rates and Growing Demand for Advanced NICU Technologies

New York, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Neonatal Infant Care Market Size?

The global neonatal infant care market size is expected to be worth USD 6.70 billion by 2034, growing from USD 3.63 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.05% during the forecast period (2025-2034). Rising preterm birth rates and growing demand for advanced neonatal intensive care solutions drive the market.



Neonatal Infant Care Market Size, Growth, and Forecast 2025 to 2034

Market Size in 2024: USD 3,390 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 3,630 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 6,700 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 7.05%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Neonatal Infant Care Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated in the global market with the highest market share of 39% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the thermoregulation devices segment dominated the neonatal infant care market in 2024.

By end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the neonatal infant care market in 2024.

By end-use, the nursing homes segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period.



What is Neonatal Infant Care?

Neonatal infant care is a special medical care and products, which are intended to assist the survival, well-being, and growth of infants, particularly those who are preterm. It encompasses a very broad scope of equipment, including incubators, phototherapy units, ventilators, and monitoring equipment, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and advanced medical practices.

Neonatal care aims to offer a stabilized environment, respiratory support, infection prevention, and nutritional care, hence giving the infant the best care in the delicate early life. The increasing rates of preterm births, which are caused by health complications and changes in the lifestyles of the mothers, are contributing to the increasing demand for sophisticated neonatal care equipment. Furthermore, the technological progress in surveillance and respiratory care devices, and governmental efforts to enhance the survival rates of babies, are the drivers of growth in the market.

The neonatal infant care market is entering a decisive phase where rising preterm birth rates intersect with rapid innovation in monitoring and respiratory support technologies. Hospitals are prioritizing thermoregulation and AI-enabled devices as critical investments, while Asia Pacific’s accelerated NICU infrastructure build-out positions the region as the fastest-growing opportunity over the next decade,” said a Kesiya Chacko a Principal Consultant at Precedence Research.

What are the Latest Government Initiatives for Neonatal Infant Care?

1. WHO's "Patient Safety from the Start" Campaign: Launched on World Patient Safety Day, this global initiative focuses on reducing preventable harm in neonatal and pediatric care. It emphasizes the implementation of the WHO Safe Childbirth Checklist and promotes a "just culture" to encourage error reporting without fear, aiming to reduce neonatal harm rates by up to 15%

2. UK's Neonatal Care Leave and Pay Policy: Effective from April 2025, the UK introduced a statutory entitlement for parents of newborns requiring neonatal care. Eligible parents can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave, in addition to standard maternity and paternity leave, to support families during critical hospital stays.

3. Ireland's "First 5" Strategy Progress Report: Ireland's "First 5" strategy aims to improve the lives of babies and young children. The 2024 progress report highlights a €1.3 billion investment in early learning and childcare, with commitments to enhance neonatal and pediatric services, including extended parental leave and additional financial support for new parents.

4. Colorado's Paid Leave for NICU Parents: In 2025, Colorado became the first U.S. state to extend paid family leave specifically for parents with infants in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). Parents can take up to 12 additional weeks of leave while their newborns are hospitalized, aiming to alleviate the burden on parents during a highly stressful period.

5. Sindh's Expansion of Neonatal Care Services: The Sindh government in Pakistan announced plans to expand pediatric and neonatal intensive care services to combat high infant mortality rates. A new dedicated unit has been established in Korangi, equipped with modern medical facilities and staffed by experienced professionals, to provide specialized care for premature and malnourished infants.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Monitoring Technologies : Non-invasive and real-time monitoring systems, such as pulse oximetry and brain function monitors, are becoming standard to improve neonatal outcomes and reduce risks during critical care.

: Non-invasive and real-time monitoring systems, such as and brain function monitors, are becoming standard to improve neonatal outcomes and reduce risks during critical care. Rising Focus on Minimally Invasive Respiratory Support : Technologies like nasal CPAP and gentle ventilation methods are gaining traction to provide effective respiratory support while minimizing lung injury in premature infants.

: Technologies like nasal CPAP and gentle ventilation methods are gaining traction to provide effective respiratory support while minimizing lung injury in premature infants. Growing Demand for Portable and Smart Neonatal Devices : Portable incubators and connected devices enable better care in remote or resource-limited settings, improving accessibility and continuous monitoring outside traditional NICUs.

: Portable incubators and connected devices enable better care in remote or resource-limited settings, improving accessibility and continuous monitoring outside traditional NICUs. Integration of AI and Data Analytics in Neonatal Care : Artificial intelligence is increasingly used to analyze patient data for early diagnosis, risk prediction, and personalized treatment plans, enhancing clinical decision-making.

: is increasingly used to analyze patient data for early diagnosis, risk prediction, and personalized treatment plans, enhancing clinical decision-making. Expanding Government Initiatives and Funding: Increased public health programs focused on maternal and child health are driving investments in neonatal care infrastructure and technology adoption, especially in developing regions.



What is an Opportunity for the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

The neonatal infant care market is a great opportunity with the incorporation of genomics and personalised medicine. The introduction of advanced genetic profiling enables the specificity of the therapy with the genetic profile of the individual neonate, thus providing the opportunity to prescribe specific medications and specific interventions that are effective and less risky. This advancement makes the diagnostic processes quicker and allows clinicians to diagnose diseases at an earlier stage and provide prompt treatment.



With the use of technologies provided by genomics, neonatal care is going to be more precise and effective. The healthcare providers and the companies that will be willing to adopt these high-tech remedies will be in a position to gain a competitive edge, enhance patient outcomes, and strengthen their brand image.

What is the Key Challenges for the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

Regardless of the accelerated technological advancement, neonatal infant care is facing significant challenges due to inadequate exposure to modern healthcare services. In many jurisdictions, especially in rural and remote areas, families have challenges accessing central hospitals that offer high-level facilities, that are often explained by poor transportation systems. This lack of accessibility reduces the footprint of the market, thus pushing the demand to the centres of urbanisation.

Besides, the implementation of new neonatal technology is suppressed by the unequal and multidimensional regulatory delivery. These disruptions might retard the implementation of superior neonatal technologies and services.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate (2025 to 2034) CAGR of 7.05% Market Size in 2024 USD 3.39 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.63 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 6.70 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America (Holding 39% of Market Share) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Primary Drivers Rising preterm birth rates, growing demand for advanced NICU solutions, AI-enabled monitoring, minimally invasive respiratory support, government initiatives & funding Segments Covered Product Type, End-Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Masimo Corporation', Becton, Dickinson and Company, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Novos Medical Systems and Others.



Case Study: How Amrita Hospital is Redefining Neonatal Care in India

In early 2025, Amrita Hospital in Faridabad became the first private healthcare provider in India to introduce a Mother-Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (MNICU) — a pioneering model designed to keep mothers and critically ill newborns together.

Traditionally, neonatal intensive care separates the baby from the mother, leading to emotional strain and delayed breastfeeding. Amrita’s MNICU follows the WHO’s Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) guidelines, emphasizing continuous mother–infant contact, which is scientifically proven to lower mortality in preterm and low-birth-weight infants.

Key Outcomes Reported

Improved neonatal survival rates due to continuous skin-to-skin contact.

Faster weight gain and stronger immunity in preterm babies.

Reduced parental anxiety and emotional distress.

Early initiation of breastfeeding, enhancing nutrition and bonding.

Why This Matters Globally



India has one of the highest preterm birth rates in the world, making scalable neonatal care models critical. The MNICU demonstrates how infrastructure innovation aligned with global best practices can deliver tangible improvements in both health outcomes and patient experience.

For stakeholders — whether policymakers, healthcare providers, or medical device manufacturers — this initiative showcases how local adaptation of WHO guidelines, coupled with advanced NICU technology, can open new opportunities. Similar models could be replicated in other parts of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, where neonatal care gaps are still significant.

Regional Landscape

How North America Dominated the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

North America dominated the Market in 2024, due to its strong healthcare system and high insurance coverage. A large percentage of the United States population enjoys health insurance, which includes neonatal services, hence reducing the economic strains on families and ensuring that the patients have access to quality services in time.

The awareness programs and the public health activities have also been very critical in bringing out the importance of prenatal and neonatal care. These programmes contribute to the early diagnosis, prevention, and better treatment results of the newborns. In addition, the availability of major medical institutions, continuous research in the area of neonatal medicine, and the technical advances in life-sustaining devices solidify the dominance of the region.

What is the U.S. Neonatal Infant Care Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. neonatal infant care market size is expected to reach USD 925.47 million in 2025 and is predicted to rise from USD 1,059.24 million in 2026 to nearly USD 1,870 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. dominated the regional market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong emphasis on research and development, which fostered continuous innovation in neonatal technologies. Leading medical device companies headquartered in the U.S., combined with stringent regulatory standards and extensive clinical trials, ensured the production of high-quality, effective neonatal care products.



Additionally, a large patient population, robust funding from both government and private sectors, and comprehensive professional training programs created strong demand and widespread adoption of cutting-edge neonatal care solutions, solidifying the U.S.’s leadership in the market.



Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing region in the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the rapid uptake of modern technologies. Neonatal equipment to include incubators, ventilators, and monitors, is becoming the most common investment made by countries in the region to improve the quality of care.

Governments and the healthcare providers, both private and government ones, actively organize modern neonatal care units, which broaden access to healthcare in the cities and semi-urban territories. Also, the demand is driven by the increasing birth rates, an increase in sensitivity to neonatal health, and government-led programs to decrease infant mortality rates. The role of the private hospitals is also playing a very significant part in improving the infrastructure of the neonatal facilities.

China dominated the regional market due to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing government investment in maternal and child health, and increasing birth rates, driving demand for advanced neonatal care solutions. The country’s focus on improving healthcare accessibility, coupled with local manufacturers scaling up production of cost-effective and innovative neonatal equipment, enabled widespread adoption across hospitals and clinics. Additionally, supportive policies, rising awareness about neonatal health, and partnerships with global technology providers helped China become the key player in advancing neonatal care throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

Why did the Thermoregulation Devices Segment Dominate the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

The thermoregulation devices segment dominated the market in 2024. Newborns, especially preterms, are acutely susceptible to changes in temperature, which can either instigate hypothermia or hyperthermia and thus induce respiratory distress, metabolic acidosis, or even life-threatening complications because newborns have underdeveloped thermoregulatory mechanisms.

Incubators, radiant warmers, and cooling systems are essential in stabilizing newborns in neonatal care units. With the constantly increasing number of medical institutions, the need for reputable thermoregulation technologies is constantly growing, contributing to the further growth of the segment dominance in the global market.

End-use Insights

Which Hospital Segment Held the Largest Share of the Neonatal Infant Care Market?

The hospitals segment held the largest share in the market in 2024. Hospitals have neonatal intensive care units and modern incubators, noninvasive ventilation units, and advanced surveillance systems to enhance the survival rates of newborn babies.

Governments all over the world are putting maternal and infant health at the forefront; hence, a lot of investments are directed towards hospitals that provide neonatal care. Such measures include the development of NICUs, the supply of innovative equipment, and the training of medical staff in new advanced methods of taking care of the babies. Hospitals also adhere to the strict regulatory frameworks and accreditation standards, which provide high-quality healthcare and patient safety.

The nursing homes segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The nursing homes are complete care settings that can support not just the elderly but also infants who require long-term care beyond the hospital setting. In urbanizing areas, families grow apart, and it becomes difficult to take care of newborns or the elderly at home.

In addition, the nursing facilities owned by the private healthcare providers are being equipped with specialized units such as neonatal units, thus contributing to the growth of the segment. With better knowledge and availability, nursing homes are expected to take bigger roles in neonatal care to complement the hospitals and extend coverage to the global market.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Top Companies

GE Healthcare - GE Healthcare provides advanced neonatal monitoring systems and incubators designed to support the delicate needs of newborns in critical care environments.

- GE Healthcare provides advanced neonatal monitoring systems and incubators designed to support the delicate needs of newborns in critical care environments. Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Philips offers a comprehensive range of neonatal care solutions, including infant warmers, ventilators, and vital signs monitors that help improve outcomes for premature and ill newborns.

- Philips offers a comprehensive range of neonatal care solutions, including infant warmers, ventilators, and vital signs monitors that help improve outcomes for premature and ill newborns. Medtronic plc - Medtronic delivers innovative respiratory support and patient monitoring technologies specifically tailored to the requirements of neonatal intensive care units.

- Medtronic delivers innovative respiratory support and patient monitoring technologies specifically tailored to the requirements of neonatal intensive care units. Natus Medical Incorporated - Natus specializes in neonatal neurodiagnostic and hearing screening devices to aid early detection and intervention in newborns.

- Natus specializes in neonatal neurodiagnostic and hearing screening devices to aid early detection and intervention in newborns. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare develops respiratory care products such as nasal CPAP systems that provide gentle respiratory support for neonates.

- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare develops respiratory care products such as nasal CPAP systems that provide gentle respiratory support for neonates. Masimo Corporation - Masimo offers non-invasive monitoring technologies like pulse oximetry and brain function monitoring designed to enhance the care of neonatal patients.

- Masimo offers non-invasive monitoring technologies like pulse oximetry and brain function monitoring designed to enhance the care of neonatal patients. Becton, Dickinson and Company - BD supplies a wide range of neonatal medical devices, including infusion pumps and safety-engineered syringes, to improve the delivery of neonatal care.

- BD supplies a wide range of neonatal medical devices, including infusion pumps and safety-engineered syringes, to improve the delivery of neonatal care. Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd. - Phoenix Medical Systems manufactures incubators and neonatal warming systems to maintain optimal thermal conditions for newborns.

- Phoenix Medical Systems manufactures incubators and neonatal warming systems to maintain optimal thermal conditions for newborns. Novos Medical Systems - Novos Medical Systems provides innovative neonatal intensive care equipment focused on respiratory therapy and critical care monitoring for infants.



Neonatal Infant Care Market Concentration of Key Players

Source: Precedence Research

High Market Concentration (Global Leaders) GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)



These companies collectively hold a significant global share, leveraging strong R&D capabilities, wide product portfolios (incubators, ventilators, monitoring devices, infusion systems), and established distribution networks. Their dominance is reinforced by hospital partnerships, compliance with stringent regulations, and continuous innovation. Medium Market Concentration (Strong Innovators & Niche Specialists) Natus Medical Incorporated (neurodiagnostic & hearing screening niche leader)

(neurodiagnostic & hearing screening niche leader) Masimo Corporation (non-invasive monitoring, pulse oximetry, brain monitoring)

(non-invasive monitoring, pulse oximetry, brain monitoring) Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (respiratory support systems, CPAP technology)



These firms control specific high-value segments of neonatal care (monitoring, respiratory, neurodiagnostics). Their concentration is rising as hospitals demand specialized devices to improve neonatal survival rates. Low to Medium Market Concentration (Regional/Cost-Effective Players) Phoenix Medical Systems (India)

Novos Medical Systems



These companies play a vital role in emerging markets by providing affordable incubators, warmers, and neonatal intensive care equipment. While their global share is smaller, they have high concentration in price-sensitive regions like South Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where demand for cost-effective neonatal solutions is growing rapidly.

Overall Market Dynamics

Global concentration: Moderately consolidated, with top four players (GE, Philips, Medtronic, BD) together controlling over 45–50% of the market revenue .

Moderately consolidated, with together controlling over . Segment concentration: Niche innovators (Masimo, Natus, Fisher & Paykel) add another 20–25% share , especially in neurodiagnostics and respiratory support.

Niche innovators (Masimo, Natus, Fisher & Paykel) add another , especially in neurodiagnostics and respiratory support. Regional concentration: Local manufacturers (Phoenix, Novos) are crucial in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, helping expand access to neonatal care.



This concentration structure indicates that while the market has global giants dictating standards and innovation, there is room for regional and niche players to gain traction, especially in emerging economies and specialized technologies.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Amrita Hospital introduced a Mother-Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (MNICU), which is the first privately operated healthcare facility in India to introduce this model. The unit adheres to the zero separation at birth policy, which is consistent with the results of the WHO about the life-saving value of Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC). (Source: https://www.amritahospitals.org)

In August 2024, Masimo collaborated with the March of Dimes in helping families move out of the NICU to home care with the premature and critically ill newborns. The partnership is aimed at offering educational aids and resources to enhance continuity of care and confidence in parents. (Source: https://investor.masimo.com)

In May 2024, Phoenix Children's opened up a 44,000 square foot neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital campus. The center also has the most recent facilities and technology to provide specialized critical care to infants. (Source: https://phoenixchildrens.org)

Neonatal Infant Care Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Thermoregulation Devices Neonatal Incubators Warmers Neonatal Cooling Systems

Phototherapy Devices LED Phototherapy System CFL Phototherapy System

Monitoring Systems Neonatal Ventilation Brain Monitoring Blood Gas Monitoring System Others

Neonatal Hearing Screening

Neonatal Infant Resuscitator Devices

Vision Screening

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Pediatric & Neonatal Clinics



By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



