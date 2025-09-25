Microbix Presenting at Muskoka Capital Event

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to investors at the Muskoka Capital Event, organized by Capital Event Management Ltd. and being hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, Ontario, September 26 to 28, 2025.

Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, and COO, Ken Hughes, will undertake a series of 18 one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the formal portion of the event. The presentation slides to which they will be speaking will be posted to the Microbix website at https://microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) supporting POCT & clinical lab EQA, enabling assay development and validation, or helping ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About Capital Event Management Ltd. and the Event

Capital Event Management Ltd. produces multiple investor events each year, across North America and in the Caribbean. Attendees include leading public and private companies, and a range of investors consisting of investment advisors, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event’s unique event formats aim to allow principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness within the investment community. Further information about the Muskoka event is available at https://cem.ca/conference/muskoka-capital-event-2025/

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

