TTTECH’s TTEthernet End System selected by Honeywell Aerospace for its next-generation Flight Management System (nFMS) for Air Transport Platforms

Extending their long-term successful collaboration on avionics systems, Honeywell chose TTTECH Aerospace’s mature TTEthernet® End System solution for the data network within its next-generation Flight Management System (nFMS) for commercial aircraft programs.

TTEthernet is an open standards-based, commercial product implementation of Deterministic Ethernet.

TTTECH Aerospace’s high-performance. DAL A certifiable, and future-proof TTEthernet End System solutions are a key building block of the new, substantially enhanced, more capable, upgradeable, and modular Honeywell nFMS.

Vienna, Austria, September 25, 2025: TTTECH Aerospace’s TTEthernet End System solution has been chosen by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the data network in its next-generation flight management system (nFMS) for Air Transport platforms, extending the companies’ successful collaboration of more than two decades. The nFMS serves as the “brain” of modern airliners and is responsible for navigation, performance calculations, and guiding the aircraft efficiently along a planned route.

The Honeywell flight management system integrates TTTECH Aerospace’s Deterministic TTEthernet End System solution for data transfer according to IEEE 802.3, ARINC 664 part 7, and SAE AS6802 thus enabling enhanced connectivity with these open networking standards, allowing the Honeywell nFMS to be used on as many current and future aircraft programs as possible.

TTTECH Aerospace’s TTEthernet End System solution supports Honeywell’s new nFMS requirements to provide new capabilities, new levels of upgradeability, and enhanced modularity, thereby achieving best-in-class operational efficiency, reliability, and safety for its users – commercial airlines worldwide.

Vipul Gupta, Vice President & General Manager of Avionics, Honeywell Aerospace, says: “TTTECH Aerospace’s proven expertise in delivering safety-critical, high-performance data network solutions has made them a trusted partner for Honeywell. We have successfully integrated their TTEthernet End System solutions into many of our products and are happy to extend the very good collaboration with the next-generation flight management system project.”

TTEthernet is an open standards-based, commercial product implementation of Deterministic Ethernet that uniquely enables the use of three traffic classes in parallel on one physical medium without interference (“regular” Ethernet according to IEEE 802.3, rate-constrained traffic according to ARINC 664 part 7, and Time-Triggered Ethernet according to SAE AS6802).

Thomas Auer, Vice President Aviation TTTECH Aerospace, adds, “We are proud to look back on many years of successful collaboration with Honeywell. Being selected for Honeywell’s next-generation flight management system is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and safety, and we are delighted to be on board with our TTEthernet End System solutions.”

TTTECH and Honeywell have been successfully collaborating on projects in different sectors for more than two decades, from engine control projects to space (NASA Orion), and comprising large aircraft programs as well as the Honeywell Anthem™ flight deck that can scale from urban air mobility (UAM) to business jets and regional aircraft. TTTECH Aerospace provides mature solutions for dependable data transfer at speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s for the deterministic delivery of safety-critical data, onboard or on the ground.

The end systems are part of TTTECH Aerospace’s TTEthernet product portfolio for aviation that is DAL A certifiable and includes switches, end systems, tooling, and development and test systems.

About TTTECH Aerospace

TTTECH Aerospace supplies and develops highly dependable networking and embedded computing platform solutions for time-, mission- and safety-critical applications. Its products are based on open data networking standards (Ethernet, ARINC 664 part 7, TSN), time-triggered technology, and deep know-how in safety certification. Its network switches and network interface solutions are used by global champions and technology leaders such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, or Thales, and can be found, for example, in the Airbus A-220, Boeing 787 and Embraer C-390 aircraft, NASA’s Lunar Gateway, the Ariane 6 launch vehicle and in critical infrastructure.

TTTECH Aerospace is an entity of the TTTECH Group, a globally operating group of high-tech companies, founded and headquartered in Vienna, Austria. TTTECH is the innovator of Deterministic Ethernet and a driving force behind the IEEE TSN and the SAE AS6802 Time-Triggered Ethernet standards. TTTECH North America Inc serves the US market with offices, among others, in Andover, MA, and Houston, TX.

