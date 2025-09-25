Tinexta Infocert Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: eSignature Software, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading eSignature Software vendors.

Tinexta Infocert, with its comprehensive technology for eSignature Software, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Tinexta Infocert as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: eSignature Software, Q3 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Tinexta Infocert has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: eSignature Software by QKS Group. Tinexta Infocert’s eSignature platform is underpinned by its role as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), enabling legally binding, cross-border digital transactions in compliance with eIDAS and other global regulations. The platform provides a secure and scalable environment for advanced and qualified electronic signatures, integrating identity verification, time-stamping, and long-term archival services. Core to its offering is Tinexta Infocert’s modular trust services, including remote signing, qualified seals, and delegated identity systems, making it suitable for regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, and public services. By embedding compliance into the signing process, Tinexta Infocert supports enterprises in meeting digital trust requirements while accelerating transaction efficiency across jurisdictions.

QKS Group defines eSignature (electronic signature) software as a legally binding digital alternative to handwritten signatures that enables the authentication of signers and ensures the integrity of electronically signed documents. eSignature solutions facilitate secure, compliant, and efficient document execution across digital channels and are governed by national and international regulations such as eIDAS (EU), ESIGN Act (USA), and UETA (USA), among others. These platforms support diverse signing workflows, including individual, sequential, and parallel signatures, and increasingly rely on cryptographic technologies, time-stamping, and multi-factor authentication to establish trust. eSignature software plays a central role in digitizing approval processes across industries by replacing manual paperwork, enabling remote collaboration, and improving transaction traceability and auditability.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group “Tinexta Infocert’s positioning as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: eSignature Software, reflects its deep-rooted trust infrastructure and regulatory leadership in the eSignature landscape. As a Qualified Trust Service Provider, Tinexta Infocert not only ensures the legal validity of digital transactions across borders but also embeds compliance, identity assurance, and long-term validation into the core of its signing workflows. Its modular architecture allows enterprises to adapt trust services based on risk profiles and jurisdictional requirements, offering flexibility without compromising security. End users benefit from a seamless and auditable signing experience, whether accessing the platform through desktop, mobile, or integrated enterprise systems. For sectors like banking, insurance, and government where trust is non-negotiable, Tinexta Infocert delivers both legal defensibility and operational efficiency at scale.”

Being recognized by the QKS Group as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™ 2025 for electronic signature workflows confirms the validity of our strategy and the central role of digital trust for both businesses and society. As a qualified trust service provider, we are committed to providing scalable, secure, and internationally compliant solutions that simplify and accelerate Business for our Customers. Enhancing our solutions with AI-based Technologies is the right way to proactively respond to business needs and rapid market changes. This recognition encourages us to continue innovating and supporting companies and institutions on their digital transformation journey, while ensuring security, trust, and interoperability on a global scale- Danilo Cattaneo CEO Tinexta Infocert.

Additional Resources:

About Tinexta Infocert:

Tinexta Infocert, Tinexta Group, is the largest European Certification Authority, operating in over twenty countries. The company provides digitization, eDelivery, Digital Signature, and digital document storage services and is an AgID-accredited digital identity manager within the SPID (Public System for Digital Identity Management). Tinexta Infocert invests significantly in research and development and quality: it holds a significant number of patents, while its ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000 quality certifications testify to its commitment to the highest levels of service delivery and security management. The Tinexta Infocert Information Security Management System is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for EA:33-35 activities. Tinexta Infocert is the European leader in offering Digital Trust services that are fully compliant with the requirements of the eIDAS Regulation (EU Regulation 910/2014) and ETSI EN 319 401 standards, and aims to grow further internationally, including through acquisitions: it owns 100% of CertEurope, the largest Certification Authority in France, 51% of Camerfirma, one of the leading Spanish certification authorities, and 16.7% of Authada, a cutting-edge German Identity Provider. Finally, Tinexta Infocert owns 100% of the shares of Sixtema SpA, the technological partner of the CNA world, which provides technological solutions and consulting services to SMEs, trade associations, financial intermediaries, professional firms, and institutions

Media Contact:

Communication

Loredana Dalessandro

loredana.dalessandro@infocert.it

Media Advisor

SEC Newgate

Mario Cedone

Tel. + 39 339 3702047

mario.cedone@secnewgate.it



Simona La Placa

Tel. +39 339 6720700

simona.laplaca@secnewgate.it

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology-integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source:https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/tinexta-infocert-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-esignature-software-2025-by-qks-group-1524

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/