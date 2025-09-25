ECARX Delivers Next-Generation AI Cockpit Experience for Launch of Lynk & Co 07 and 08 EM-P

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will deliver a next-generation AI cockpit experience for the launch of the new Lynk & Co 07 EM-P hybrid sedan and 08 EM-P hybrid SUV.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SA8295P automotive-grade SoC, Pikes® delivers industry-leading compute performance and serves as the hardware foundation to seamlessly support multiple features such as AI Agent, instrument clusters, 95-inch AR-HUDs, navigation, voice interaction, vehicle control, and infotainment, delivering an immersive, intelligent, and safe driving experience.

Cloudpeak® redefines vehicle intelligence by deeply integrating with the vehicle’s E/E architecture, providing a solid foundation for Flyme Auto 2 and ensuring the “Eva” AI agent can smoothly execute across different domains. The HMI has been fully upgraded with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and an expanded 15.4-inch central touchscreen that supports immersive 3D SR real-time rendering, borderless smartphone-to-vehicle interconnectivity, dynamic wallpapers, large-card widgets, and multi-task small windows, delivering a more intuitive and engaging user experience. This unified software foundation sets a new benchmark for vehicle interaction via natural voice interaction, transforming the cockpit from a feature-centric to a intelligence-centric experience.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The launch of Lynk & Co 07 and 08 EM-Ps again showcases our core strengths in developing high-performance intelligent cockpit solutions from the ground up, enabling the delivery of in-vehicle AI Agent at scale. We will continue to iterate and improve these solutions with our partners to create smarter, more convenient, and safer driving experiences.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

