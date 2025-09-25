Gene Therapy: Global and Regional Market Forecasts (2025-2030) by Therapy Type, Vector Type, Technique Type and Disease Type

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy market is projected to expand significantly from USD 7.876 billion in 2025 to USD 18.419 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.52%. This surge is driven by escalating investments in research and development (R&D) and an increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, thus accentuating the role of gene therapy.

Modifying or replacing defective genes to treat or prevent diseases is an innovation gaining momentum, particularly in addressing complex conditions like cancer and rare genetic disorders. Market growth is further fueled by advancements, especially in immunotherapy, favorable regulatory conditions, and an influx of funding for pioneering treatments.

In terms of geographical distribution, the United States is at the forefront of the gene therapy market. This leadership stance is attributed to robust R&D investments and a notable incidence rate of cancer. Conversely, challenges such as elevated treatment costs and intricate regulatory landscapes could potentially impede market progression.

Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Cancer: An increase in cancer cases, highlighted by nearly 1.92 million new instances and 609,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2022, underscores a pressing need for advanced treatments. Gene therapies, focusing on late-stage tumors via immunotherapy, are imperative in boosting remission rates. The expanding patient demographic propels demand for therapies like CAR-T and vector-based solutions.

An increase in cancer cases, highlighted by nearly 1.92 million new instances and 609,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2022, underscores a pressing need for advanced treatments. Gene therapies, focusing on late-stage tumors via immunotherapy, are imperative in boosting remission rates. The expanding patient demographic propels demand for therapies like CAR-T and vector-based solutions. Increased R&D Investment: Substantial investments in gene therapy R&D are pivotal. WHO's 2023 report indicates rising global healthcare R&D expenditures, with the Western Pacific leading at 0.07% of GDP. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) significantly funds gene therapy research, fostering advanced treatment innovations.

Substantial investments in gene therapy R&D are pivotal. WHO's 2023 report indicates rising global healthcare R&D expenditures, with the Western Pacific leading at 0.07% of GDP. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) significantly funds gene therapy research, fostering advanced treatment innovations. Favorable Regulatory Environment: Supportive regulatory frameworks, particularly in the U.S., bolster market growth. The FDA's approval of therapies like Vyjuvek and Adstiladrin exemplifies a commitment to advancing gene therapy.

Market Restraints:

The high costs of treatments, occasionally reaching millions per patient, hinder accessibility, especially in developing regions.

Regulatory complexities can slow down approvals and escalate development expenses.

Manufacturing complexities present scalability challenges. Addressing these through cost optimization and standardized production is crucial for sustained growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Application: Predominantly focused on oncology due to high cancer incidences. Rare genetic disorders maintain significance, driven by therapies like RGX-202.

Predominantly focused on oncology due to high cancer incidences. Rare genetic disorders maintain significance, driven by therapies like RGX-202. By Geography: North America leads, powered by high cancer incidences and favorable regulations. Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth due to healthcare investments.

The outlook for the gene therapy market appears positive, with expected growth driven by cancer prevalence, R&D investments, and regulatory support. Despite barriers like high costs and regulatory complexities, the market in North America and Asia-Pacific is poised for expansion. Organizations must prioritize cost-effective therapies and strategic collaborations to leverage the burgeoning demand for innovative gene therapy solutions.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Tap into extensive market insights across various regions, with a focus on customer segments, policies, and industry verticals.

Tap into extensive market insights across various regions, with a focus on customer segments, policies, and industry verticals. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Discover dynamic market drivers and trends that will shape future developments.

Discover dynamic market drivers and trends that will shape future developments. Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to make strategic decisions, uncovering new business prospects and revenue streams.

Use insights to make strategic decisions, uncovering new business prospects and revenue streams. Covers a Wide Audience: Ideal for startups, SMEs, large enterprises, and research institutions.

Report Coverage includes:

Data from 2020-2024 & forecasts from 2025-2030

Opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis

Revenue growth and forecast assessments by segments and regions

Company profiling with strategies, products, financial insights, and key developments

Key Segmentation:

By Therapy Type: Ex Vivo, In Vivo, In Situ

Ex Vivo, In Vivo, In Situ By Vector Type: Viral, Non-Viral

Viral, Non-Viral By Technique Type: Gene Augmentation, Gene Inhibition, Specific Cell Kill

Gene Augmentation, Gene Inhibition, Specific Cell Kill By Disease Type: Cancer, Heart Disease, Diabetes, HIV, Others

Cancer, Heart Disease, Diabetes, HIV, Others By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured:

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc.

Novartis Gene Therapies

MeiraGTx

San Rocco Therapeutics

American Gene Technologies

Lysogene

AVROBIO Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/js0ez4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment