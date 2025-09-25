Battery Recycling Global Markets Report 2025-2030 Featuring Major Players - ACE Green Recycling, Ecobat, Fortum, Redwood Materials, and Veolia

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for battery recycling is expected to grow from $12.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the battery recycling market to examine the latest trends and data. The report spans 2024 to 2030: the base year of the analysis is 2024, with 2025 through 2030 serving as the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in $ million.
Market growth is attributed to the scarcity of rare earth elements; growth in the consumer electronics, EV and data center industries; falling prices of lithium-ion batteries and stricter regulations on emissions. Factors restraining growth include concerns about safety and increased reuse of batteries.
Technological advances are transforming battery recycling from a labor-intensive sector to an automated recycling industry through robotics, digital twins and predictive maintenance. Smart sorting and AI-based tracking and recycling systems are further accelerating the integration of technology in the battery recycling industry.
Report Scope
- 53 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An overview of the recent advances and analysis of global markets for the battery recycling industry
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, and estimated figures for 2025. This analysis includes projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimation of the actual market size for battery recycling in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by battery type (chemistry), source, process, application, and geographic region
- Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, along with a comprehensive review of the current market trends that lead to increasing demand for battery recycling across the world
- Highlights of the key growth drivers and constraints that will shape the market for battery recycling as the basis for projecting demand in the forecast period
- In-depth information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end-user markets
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the battery recycling industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape
- Profiles of major companies in industry, including ACE Green Recycling, Ecobat, Fortum, Redwood Materials, and Veolia
Company Profiles
- Accurec-Recycling GmbH
- Ace Green Recycling Inc.
- American Battery Technology Co.
- Aqua Metals Inc.
- Attero
- Ecobat
- EnerSys
- Fortum
- Gopher Resource
- Gravita India Ltd.
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.
- Lithion Technologies
- Lohum
- Redwood Materials Inc.
- Veolia
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Lithium
- Cobalt
- Natural Graphite
- Silicon Metal
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Scarcity of Rare Earth Elements
- Growth of Consumer Electronics, EV and Data Center Industries
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Safety Concerns in Battery Recycling
- Increased Battery Reuse
- Market Opportunities
- Lower Price of Lithium-ion Batteries
- Strict Emissions Regulations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Graphite Recycling for Material Recovery
- Biomining Technology for Recycling Lithium Batteries
- Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry
- Takeaways
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Nickel
- Other Battery Chemistries
- Global Battery Recycling Market by Source
- Takeaways
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Batteries
- Global Battery Recycling Market by Process
- Takeaways
- Hydrometallurgical Recycling
- Pyrometallurgical Recycling
- Direct Recycling
- Global Battery Recycling Market by Application
- Takeaways
- Battery Remanufacturing
- Metal Refining
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Strategic Analysis
- Expansions
- Partnerships
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Battery Recycling Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Battery Recycling Industry
- ESG Practices in the Battery Recycling Industry
- Status of ESG in the Battery Recycling Market
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
