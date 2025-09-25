Battery Recycling Global Markets Report 2025-2030 Featuring Major Players - ACE Green Recycling, Ecobat, Fortum, Redwood Materials, and Veolia

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for battery recycling is expected to grow from $12.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the battery recycling market to examine the latest trends and data. The report spans 2024 to 2030: the base year of the analysis is 2024, with 2025 through 2030 serving as the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in $ million.

Market growth is attributed to the scarcity of rare earth elements; growth in the consumer electronics, EV and data center industries; falling prices of lithium-ion batteries and stricter regulations on emissions. Factors restraining growth include concerns about safety and increased reuse of batteries.



Technological advances are transforming battery recycling from a labor-intensive sector to an automated recycling industry through robotics, digital twins and predictive maintenance. Smart sorting and AI-based tracking and recycling systems are further accelerating the integration of technology in the battery recycling industry.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



