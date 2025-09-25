Large Format Printer Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of OK to Colour, Canon, Simpsons Printing, Fujifilm, Wednesbury Commercial & Car Ltd (WCC), and Mimaki

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Format Printer Market by Offering, Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Ink-based, Toner-based), Printing Material, Print Width, Ink Type ( UV-Cured, Aqueous, Solvent, Latex, Dye Sublimation - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The large format printer (LFP) market is poised for significant growth, estimated to increase from USD 7.94 billion in 2025 to USD 10.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

This growth is largely driven by the construction and architectural sectors, which are increasingly reliant on technical and Computer-aided Design (CAD) printing. The escalating pace of infrastructure development worldwide has amplified the demand for precise, large-scale blueprints, site plans, and design renderings.

LFPs play a crucial role in creating high-resolution, detailed documents essential for project planning and execution. The integration of digital workflows further supports this trend, necessitating seamless integration with printing systems. Consequently, the demand for LFPs continues to rise globally, as organizations emphasize quality and operational efficiency.

Wired connectivity holds the largest market share in 2024

Wired connectivity is projected to maintain the largest share of the LFP market due to its reliability in high-volume environments. It's a preferred choice for commercial printing, architecture and engineering firms, and advertising agencies, where stable data transmission is crucial. Solutions such as USB, Ethernet, and LAN connections are vital in integrating complex workflows, reducing downtime and boosting productivity. The sustained use of legacy infrastructure and secure data transfer are key drivers of this trend, solidifying wired connectivity as the dominant choice.

The decor segment exhibits the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The decor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, fueled by a growing demand for customized interior solutions and high-quality aesthetics. LFPs are widely used in home and commercial decor, including wall coverings, murals, and canvas prints. Factors such as personalization in interior design, advancements in UV-curable and dye-sublimation printing technologies, and a shift towards digital printing are propelling this growth. The decor segment is anticipated to be a major growth driver for the LFP market.

China spearheads growth in the Asia Pacific LFP market

China is set to lead the growth in the Asia Pacific LFP market, driven by industrial expansion, increased demand for outdoor advertising, and rapid infrastructure development. The thriving retails, real estate, and construction sectors in China are generating a need for high-quality signage and technical drawings. With a robust domestic manufacturing base and government initiatives promoting digital transformation, China's role in advancing the LFP market is significant. Investments in advertising technology further bolster this expansion.

Study Coverage

The report extensively details the LFP market segmentation by offerings, connectivity, printing materials, technology, and more. It provides a comprehensive view across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. A supply chain analysis, along with competitive insights on market players, offers valuable industry knowledge.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Analysis of drivers such as the use of LFPs in textiles and outdoor advertising, adoption of UV-curable inks, and the rise in decor applications.

Restraints include high initial investment requirements.

Opportunities in decor, home furnishing, and vehicle wraps with challenges from digital advertising trends.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new launches in the LFP market.

In-depth competitive assessment, including market shares and strategies of leading players like Canon and Epson.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increased Use of Large Format Printers by Textile, E-Commerce, and Retail Companies Substantial Surge in Outdoor Advertising High Adoption of UV-Curable Inks in Outdoor Advertising, CAD, and Technical Printing Applications

Challenges Requirement for High Initial Investment High Preference for Digital Advertising Over Conventional Advertising Techniques

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Large Format Printers in Home Furnishing, Decor, and Vehicle Wrap Applications Rising Use of Large Format Printers in In-Plant Operations Increase in Focus on Manufacturing Budget-Friendly Printers with Advanced Features



Case Studies

Boosting Productivity and Precision: OK to Colour Streamlines Operations with Canon Colorado M3W

Driving Growth Through In-House Innovation: Simpsons Printing Adopts Fujifilm Acuity Prime

Accelerating Business Growth: WCC Expands with Mimaki JV300-160Plus for Vehicle Graphics

Industry Trends

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Company Profiles

HP Development Company, L.P.

Canon Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Roland DGA Corporation

Ricoh

Durst Group AG

Xerox Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Lexmark International, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

ARC Document Solutions, LLC

Dilli

Mutoh

Swissqprint AG

Shenyang Sky Air Ship Digital Printing Equipment Co., Ltd.

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Liyuprinter

Shenzhen Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dover Corporation (MS Printing Solutions)

Shenzhen Sanyi Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alqqxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment