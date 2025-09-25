Mexico Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Existing Colocation Operators and New Operators Such as Layer 9 Data Centers, EdgeConneX, Fermaca Networks, cloudHQ

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexico data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.30% from 2024 to 2030.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mexico data center colocation market, featuring a transparent research methodology and insights into the colocation of demand and supply. Market size is presented in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, along with breakdowns of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and occupancy levels. It delivers an assessment of colocation investments in Mexico, a study of the current industry landscape, and forecasts of industry size during the period 2024–2030. The analysis covers colocation demand by industry, the impact of AI on Mexico’s data center sector, the country’s sustainability status, and current and future cloud operations.
Snapshots are provided of submarine cables, cloud-on-ramps, and third-party data center facilities (43 existing, 18 upcoming, across 15+ cities), with comparisons of existing vs. upcoming white floor area and IT load capacity. The report details colocation market revenue forecasts (2024–2030), including retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing with add-ons, and pricing trends. It also explores the latest market trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and prospects.
The competitive landscape is analyzed through market share by IT power capacity and revenue, while the vendor landscape outlines each colocation operator’s data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and geographic presence.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Mexico by 2025-2030?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Mexico?
- What factors are driving the Mexico data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Mexico data center industry?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Mexico?
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- KIO Networks
- Equinix
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- HostDime
- Scala Data Centers
- NextStream
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Telmex (Triara)
- MDC Data Centers
- MetroCarrier
- Others
New Operators
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- Fermaca Networks
- cloudHQ
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Mexico
- Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Mexico
- Sustainability Status in Mexico
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Mexico
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok1knp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.