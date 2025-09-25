White Rabbit Lights Up Singapore Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay: A Lantern Art Experience Promoting Cultural Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay welcomed a creative Lantern show from the classic Chinese brand White Rabbit— “Dancing of Butterflies.” The lantern transforms the shape of beloved White Rabbit creamy candy into dynamic butterfly bodies, with the classic red, blue, and white wrapper patterns unfolding as dazzling wings. These luminous butterflies appear to dance amid shifting lights, captivating numerous visitors.





Meanwhile, White Rabbit also participated in the lantern festival market, allowing visitors to experience its sweet charm up close. This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, as well as the 66th anniversary of the brand White Rabbit. Since its inception in 1959, White Rabbit Creamy Candy has consistently adhered to the philosophy of "Share the joy, Share the warmth," making it an ambassador of happiness, connecting China and the world.





This splendid presentation at the Singapore Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay exemplifies how cultural themes and lantern art can serve as a bridge, further promoting China-Singapore cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people bonds.





