Questor Announces Award of $9 Million Contract

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor”, the “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker QST, has secured a $9 million contract to supply clean combustion solutions to a large energy services provider in Mexico for rental over three years1. This initiative aims to significantly reduce flaring and methane emissions. Questor is proud to support the efforts in Mexico to achieve zero routine flaring by 2030 and reduce methane emissions by 30% between 2020 and 2030, consistent with the Global Methane Pledge.

Questor is proud to partner with its partners in Mexico to responsibly and sustainably produce energy. This rental agreement underscores Questor’s reputation for delivering cost-effective, high-performance technology and highlights its expanding presence in global markets. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to advancing sustainable energy infrastructure and supporting its clients in achieving their environmental goals.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 1920, 707 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

1 The value of this rental contract is based on full utilization of clean-combustion solutions rented to the solutions provider in Mexico. This assumption is considered prudent with the information provided to Questor at the time of this press release.