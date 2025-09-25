MOG Digitech and KSLI Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Global Insurance with Digital Currency

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (“KSLI”) recently entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Zhongbao Digitech (HK) Limited (“Zhongbao (HK)”), a wholly owned subsidiary of MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (01942.HK) (“MOG Digitech”), and Zhongbao Technology Innovation (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd (“Zhongbao (Zhuhai)”), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of MOG Digitech. Under this agreement, the three parties will combine their strengths in insurance products, digital currencies, and insurtech, pooling resources to jointly expand the global digital insurance market.

KSLI is an international insurance company approved by Malaysian national financial authorities, possessing a global insurance sales network and US dollar policy insurance products. It is an insurance company serving global customers. Its parent company, King Sun Group Holdings Co. Ltd, is a diversified comprehensive multinational group spanning power, petroleum, technology, finance, and other sectors. Zhongbao (HK) is a Hong Kong technology enterprise wholly-owned by the Hong Kong-listed company MOG Digitech (01942.HK), with the capability to empower the insurance industry using digital currency, especially stablecoins. Zhongbao (Zhuhai) is a leading technical service provider in China's insurance industry for the full-process application of digital RMB.

This cooperation will bring together the core capabilities of the three parties. Under the strict premise of adhering to the laws, regulations, and supervisory policies of multiple countries, they will build a long-term and stable strategic partnership, focusing on empowering the insurance industry with digital currency to release synergistic value. Currently, the parties have established a joint project team to work on the product development of digital currency insurance, digital-intelligent precision marketing, the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in insurance underwriting and claims settlement, and the digital and intelligent upgrade of business processes.

Through this in-depth cooperation and technology empowerment, the three parties are committed to providing a new paradigm for digital currency's application in the insurance industry, offering global insurance customers more innovative, convenient, and compliant digital-intelligent solutions for cross-border insurance and wealth management.

Contact Person: Eric CHEN

Email: ir@mogglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2547b799-e8ac-4688-81f6-3a6a28a84a0b