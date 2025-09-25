Kestra Showcases Cardiac Recovery System Platform at HFSA 2025, Redefining Sudden Cardiac Arrest Risk Management

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced its debut at the 2025 Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, September 26–29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At booth #920, Kestra will feature its Cardiac Recovery System® (CRS) platform, anchored by the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator. The CRS platform closes the critical gap in sudden cardiac death protection by pairing protection with actionable insights that support confident care during the high-risk early phase of heart failure recovery.

Attendees can explore the CRS platform through an immersive booth experience and hands-on demonstrations that highlight how it empowers clinicians, strengthens patient–provider connections, and supports recovery for vulnerable patients.

“Our presence at HFSA underscores Kestra’s commitment to advancing care for heart failure patients,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra Medical Technologies. “The Cardiac Recovery System platform redefines how sudden cardiac arrest risk is managed, equipping clinicians with technologies and insights that protect patients and strengthen recovery support.”

Kestra will also participate in the Devices in Heart Failure Meeting on Friday, September 26, where attendees can see the ASSURE system up close and learn how it integrates into clinical workflows to support guideline-directed medical therapy.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.