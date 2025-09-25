Made In Cookware Launches in Australia

Austin, TX, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Made In, the premium cookware brand known for its pro-level kitchen tools, is officially launching its Australian direct-to-consumer site, MadeInCookware.com.au, today. Australians can now shop Made In’s full range of cookware, knives, bakeware, and grilling tools with faster delivery, simplified returns, and a better, locally-tailored customer experience.





Key Features of Made In's Australian Business

Local shopping, faster delivery. Orders placed through the Australian website will be shipped from within the country (first batches shipping end of September), reducing transit times and duties.

Orders placed through the Australian website will be shipped from within the country (first batches shipping end of September), reducing transit times and duties. Return & warranty ease. Customers in Australia will benefit from improved return procedures and warranty/trial periods in line with local expectations. The site offers a 45-day trial period for its products.

Customers in Australia will benefit from improved return procedures and warranty/trial periods in line with local expectations. The site offers a 45-day trial period for its products. Free shipping threshold. Free standard delivery is available on all orders over AU$149.

Free standard delivery is available on all orders over AU$149. Lifetime or Limited Warranty. All products come with either limited or lifetime warranties.

Made In’s Global Growth Strategy

This launch follows recent expansions into Canada and the United Kingdom in 2024, as Made In doubles down on becoming a truly global brand. The company has seen over 100% growth in those respective markets since launching last year, and early indicators point to Australia being an especially high-growth opportunity for the brand.



“Launching Made In’s Australian business is the next natural step in our mission to bring great kitchen tools to home cooks everywhere,” said Chip Malt, CEO of Made In. “Since soft launching in Australia earlier this month, we’ve already seen a 10x better response from customers than we did with our UK launch, making us bullish that we’ll resonate in this market. Australia has always been a community full of passionate cooks, and we’re excited to now offer them the full Made In experience—top-quality materials, outstanding design, and best-in-class customer service.”





Product Offerings & Best Sellers

Made In’s Australian store carries the full assortment of its signature lines. Some of the best-selling items include:

What It Means for Australian Customers

Improved shipping & customs clarity , fewer surprises at delivery.

, fewer surprises at delivery. Localized support , including returns and exchanges, warranty claims, and customer service responding during Australian business hours.

, including returns and exchanges, warranty claims, and customer service responding during Australian business hours. Access to Made In’s full product line, not just limited selections.

About Made In

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world’s finest chefs and foremost craftsmen. Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 3,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine’s best workplaces and Newsweek’s best online shops of 2024. The company operates direct-to-consumer web stores in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

