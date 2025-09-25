Aqua Metals to Participate in The Battery Show North America 2025; VP of Commercial to Discuss Critical Minerals and Trade Policy

RENO, Nev., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced its participation in The Battery Show North America, taking place October 6–9 in Detroit, Michigan.

David Regan, Aqua Metals’ Vice President of Commercial, will join a panel discussion titled “Critical Minerals and Trade Policy,” where industry leaders will explore the future of U.S. supply chain resilience, global trade dynamics, and strategies to secure essential minerals for clean energy and electrification.

Participation in the event also provides Aqua Metals with the opportunity to engage directly with leading OEMs, cell manufacturers, and other key players in the battery ecosystem. These conversations are expected to help advance commercial relationships and forge strategic partnerships that could accelerate the deployment of Aqua Metals’ clean recycling technology at scale.

The Battery Show North America is the premier gathering for the advanced battery and electric vehicle industries, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world. The event provides a platform to highlight emerging technologies and critical conversations shaping the transition to a sustainable energy future.

“We are excited to share Aqua Metals’ vision for a secure domestic critical minerals supply chain,” said David Regan, VP of Commercial at Aqua Metals. “Effective trade policy is essential to building a resilient battery ecosystem that can compete with Asia and meet the accelerating demand for electrification.”

Aqua Metals’ proprietary AquaRefining™ technology enables sustainable recycling of critical minerals from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. The Company is advancing plans for its first commercial-scale facility to process black mass and return battery-grade materials—including lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese—into the domestic supply chain.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media

Safe Harbor

