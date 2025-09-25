Curacao Marks Hispanic Heritage Month with Community Events and Unbeatable Doorbuster Savings September 27–28

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest Hispanic-focused retailers on the West Coast, today announced it is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by deepening its community connections and delivering incredible savings to its customers. Following its participation in the iconic Mexican Independence Day Parade in East Los Angeles, Curacao continues the celebration with its September Doorbuster Event, running Saturday, September 27, through Sunday, September 28, 2025.

This two-day, in-store-only sale offers extraordinary discounts of up to 80% on electronics, home, fashion and lifestyle products, while supplies last. Shoppers can also take advantage of Curacao’s price beat guarantee and flexible financing, making premium products accessible to hardworking families across the West Coast and Southwest.

“Through our Essential Assistance Program this summer, we saw how powerful it is when a company stands shoulder to shoulder with its community,” said Teylez Perez, Vice President of Marketing at Curacao. “Hispanic Heritage Month is another moment to live that commitment, from joining the East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade to making premium products affordable with our new doorbuster sale. Our mission is to uplift, empower and give back to the families who make us who we are.”

Featured September Doorbusters Include:

Electronics & Tech

Microsoft Surface Laptop PC 13’’ – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)

– $499.99 (Reg. $899.99) Samsung 65’’ UHD 4K Smart TV – $299.99 (Reg. $499.99)

– $299.99 (Reg. $499.99) JBL Partybox Club 120 Portable Wireless Speaker – $299.99 (Reg. $449.99)





Household Appliances

Frigidaire Gallery 20 CU. FT Refrigerator – $499.99 (Reg. $899.99)

– $499.99 (Reg. $899.99) Ninja Swirl by Creami Soft Serve & Ice Cream Machine – $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)

$199.99 (Reg. $349.99) Electrolux ELTG7600 Stacked Laundry Center with Washer and Dryer – $999.99 (Reg. $2,099.99)

$999.99 (Reg. $2,099.99) Hotpoint Countertop Microwave Oven – $49.99 (Reg. $129.99)

$49.99 (Reg. $129.99) Ovente Stainless Steel Juicer – $29.99 (Reg. $64.99)

$29.99 (Reg. $64.99) Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher MF Blender – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)





Home & Furniture

Elbrus 4 pcs Tabaco Queen Bedroom Set – $699.99 (Reg. $1,649.99)

– $699.99 (Reg. $1,649.99) Alameda 6 pcs Dining Set 2 Tones Solid Wood – $399.99 (Reg. $679.99)

– $399.99 (Reg. $679.99) Noah Gray Love Chaise Set – $499.99 (Reg. $1,099.99)





Fashion & Lifestyle

Michael Kors Voyager Black Optic White Tote – $89.99 (Reg. $258.99)

– $89.99 (Reg. $258.99) BUNDLE: Michael Kors Brynn Stainless Steel Chrono 40mm Watch & Michael Kors Sunglasses – $99.99 (Reg. $500.00)

– $99.99 (Reg. $500.00) Paris Hilton Women’s 4pc Set – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)





And so much more.

Curacao opens the door to credit for millions of people through its flexible financing solutions, including the Curacao Credit card. With fast and easy approval, customers can access credit lines of up to $4,000 and take advantage of 0 percent interest financing on select products if paid off within 6-12 monthly payments.

New Curacao credit card applicants can receive $100 off their first purchase of $599 or more. Apply today at your local Curacao store or online at icuracao.com and start shopping for your favorite brands with affordable financing.

The in-store September Doorbuster Event is only valid September 27–28, and quantities are limited. Don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the season. Visit your local Curacao store and use your Curacao Credit to shop smarter and save bigger.

Learn more at icuracao.com.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

