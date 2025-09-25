PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Information on Ex-Dividend Date

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: PXHI), previously announced that its Board of Directors had approved a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share payable to holders of record as of September 22, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of September 23, 2025. On September 24, 2025, the Company was made aware through the OTC Markets website that FINRA set the ex-dividend date as October 2, 2025.

The Company is seeking to verify this with FINRA and will release the information promptly. The Company will issue further information as available.

About PhoneX Holdings, Inc.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is a technology company powering the global wholesale trade of pre-owned mobile devices. Its industry-leading SaaS platform helps carriers, manufacturers, and distributors manage inventory, optimize sales, and grow their customer networks. By driving efficiency, transparency, and scale, PhoneX enables its partners to maximize value in the secondary mobile device market.

Contact:

Jayme White

PhoneX Holdings, Inc.

Tel: (336) 408-9637

Email: jayme@phonexinc.com