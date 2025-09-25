Blue Star Families Gathers Communities Nationwide for Welcome Week 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families , the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to serving military and veteran-connected families, today announced the kickoff of Blue Star Welcome Week 2025 , running from September 27 to October 5. This annual, nationwide effort calls on Americans to “ Do Their Part ” in helping military families feel valued, connected, and at home in the communities where they live and serve.

Every year, approximately 600,000 military families relocate and face settling into new communities. For those with school-aged children, the impact is especially profound: military kids change schools an average of 6–9 times before graduation, disrupting their education and social connections. While more than 70% of military families live off base in civilian neighborhoods, only 39% report feeling a true sense of belonging in their local communities, according to the Blue Star Families 2024 Military Family Lifestyle Survey.

“Military families bring strength and service wherever they go, but every move means starting over. It's tough, but every community has the power to make it easier, if they know how,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Star Families. “That's why we created Blue Star Welcome Week — to spark connections and to turn strangers into neighbors. We make it easy for organizations, schools, and neighbors to welcome military families into their new homes.”

Launched in 2020, Blue Star Welcome Week seeks to become a new American tradition, engaging communities from coast to coast through acts of welcome, local events, and national partnerships. From bustling city blocks to rural neighborhoods, thousands of Americans will join in to bridge the gap between military and civilian life.

Here are five simple ways Blue Star Families encourages you to Do Your Part to welcome military families and help kids feel at home in your community during Welcome Week and beyond:

Welcome Military Kids. Meeting classmates, exploring new places, and joining community activities helps them feel they belong. With free access to parks and cultural attractions through Blue Star Outdoors and Blue Star Museums , you can turn small gestures like an invitation or shared meal into lasting connections.

and , you can turn small gestures like an invitation or shared meal into lasting connections. Attend or Host a Community Gathering. Organize or join a neighborhood coffee, block party, outdoor movie, or potluck to help military families meet new neighbors and begin building local connections.

a neighborhood coffee, block party, outdoor movie, or potluck to help military families meet new neighbors and begin building local connections. Support Military Spouses and Parents. Consider hiring a military spouse , connect them to professional networks, or volunteer at a military-impacted school to bridge the military-civilian divide.

, connect them to professional networks, or volunteer at a military-impacted school to bridge the military-civilian divide. Learn About Military Families’ Lives. The 2024 Military Family Lifestyle Survey shows that frequent relocations often create significant financial strain, with many families taking months – or even longer – to recover from the costs of a move. Taking time to understand these challenges is the first step toward meaningful support and building stronger, more connected communities.

shows that frequent relocations often create significant financial strain, with many families taking months – or even longer – to recover from the costs of a move. Taking time to understand these challenges is the first step toward meaningful support and building stronger, more connected communities. Every Little Bit Helps. Make a gift to Blue Star Families to strengthen programs that connect, support, and empower military families. Your donation can fuel initiatives and research that drive lasting change – ensuring families feel a true sense of belonging in their communities.

Blue Star Welcome Week 2025 is supported by presenting sponsor Target, as well as craig newmark philanthropies, CSX, Disney, KBR, Starbucks Coffee Company, Chobani, Morgan Stanley, Leonardo DRS, BAE, OREO, along with many other corporations, private foundations, community small businesses, and nonprofit partner organizations. We’re deeply grateful for their contributions.

For more information and to get involved, visit bluestarwelcomeweek.org .