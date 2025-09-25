Rezolve Ai Closes $200 Million Oversubscribed Financing Anchored by Returning Fundamental Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a partner of Microsoft, Google and Tether, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $200 million private placement from institutional investors involved in prior capital raises. The financing, significantly oversubscribed, represents one of the largest placements in the AI commerce sector this year and reinforces growing conviction from some of the world’s most sophisticated investors.

The transaction follows Rezolve’s recent inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices, which has already driven institutional ownership above 10%, including Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Northern Trust, Man Group, and others.

“This $200 million financing is another landmark for Rezolve,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Institutional support of this scale is a clear vote of confidence in our strategy, our partnerships with Microsoft, Google and Tether, and our trajectory to exceed $100 million ARR this year. With this new capital, we have the firepower to accelerate growth, expand our sales footprint in the United States and internationally, pursue strategic acquisitions, and extend our leadership in transforming the $30 trillion global retail market with AI-powered commerce.”

Momentum Building Across the Business

This financing adds to a string of major milestones achieved in recent weeks:

Visual Search launch : Rezolve introduced attribute-level AI-powered discovery, enabling customers to point their camera at any item and instantly search a retailer’s catalog, driving engagement and conversion far beyond industry benchmarks.

: Rezolve introduced attribute-level AI-powered discovery, enabling customers to point their camera at any item and instantly search a retailer’s catalog, driving engagement and conversion far beyond industry benchmarks. Tether partnership & USAT : Rezolve is working with Tether to integrate its Brain Checkout wallet with the new U.S.-compliant digital asset, that would create a regulated bridge between AI commerce and next-generation payments.

: Rezolve is working with Tether to integrate its Brain Checkout wallet with the new U.S.-compliant digital asset, that would create a regulated bridge between AI commerce and next-generation payments. Leadership expansion : Rezolve appointed Crispin Lowery , former Microsoft Retail & Consumer Goods lead (EMEA) and Google executive, as SVP Growth to drive adoption globally.

: Rezolve appointed , former Microsoft Retail & Consumer Goods lead (EMEA) and Google executive, as SVP Growth to drive adoption globally. Institutional confidence : New institutional investors, including Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, have recently taken positions in Rezolve, reflecting growing conviction in the Company’s trajectory.

: New institutional investors, including Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, have recently taken positions in Rezolve, reflecting growing conviction in the Company’s trajectory. Customer adoption: Rezolve’s Brain Commerce platform is already being deployed by leading retailers across categories, delivering measurable improvements in engagement, product discovery, and ROI.



Rezolve expects to use the proceeds for accelerated investment into their sales organization, potential accretive M&A opportunities, working capital, and general corporate purposes including further development of its Brain Commerce platform, expansion of Visual Search and Brain Checkout.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as lead agent and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-lead agent in connection with the offering.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com