EagleNXT Receives Order for 12 eBee TAC Drones from Tough Stump Technologies to Equip ARTEMIS Kits

Order underscores EagleNXT’s growing presence in defense and public safety markets, reinforcing long-term growth trajectory and shareholder value creation

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the receipt of an order for 12 eBee TAC™ tactical mapping drones from Tough Stump Technologies. The systems will be integrated into Tough Stump’s ARTEMIS™ kits, enhancing capabilities for rapid aerial reconnaissance, situational awareness, and intelligence gathering across defense, public safety, and humanitarian missions.

The eBee TAC delivers up to 90 minutes of flight time and a 34-mile (54 km) range, enabling one-person operation in disconnected environments without ground control points. With absolute accuracy down to 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) via RTK/PPK technology, it provides unmatched performance for generating high-resolution 2D maps, 3D models, and digital surface models in austere environments.

EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby commented, “This order underscores the confidence that Tough Stump has placed in EagleNXT to deliver mission-critical performance. By equipping ARTEMIS kits with our eBee TAC platforms, we are advancing operational precision and agility at the tactical edge, helping to save lives, increase efficiency, and extend our leadership in defense and public safety markets. Importantly, this order reflects the growing demand we are seeing for secure, U.S.-approved UAS solutions and reinforces the scalability of our business model. As we continue to broaden our global footprint and expand into adjacent applications, we believe these milestones will translate into sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

ARTEMIS — the Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping and Imagery System — combines EagleNXT’s eBee platforms with Hexagon US Federal’s geospatial technologies for intuitive visualization and seamless integration with tools such as ATAK. Together, these solutions enable defense and public safety teams to respond more rapidly, decisively, and securely.

Ben Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Tough Stump Technologies, added, “The eBee TAC’s reliability and proven performance make it an ideal fit for our ARTEMIS ecosystem. By integrating EagleNXT drones into our kits, we provide clients with cutting-edge geospatial intelligence tools that close critical capability gaps and strengthen mission readiness. Our long-standing collaboration with EagleNXT has enabled us to continually expand the reach and impact of ARTEMIS solutions worldwide. Together, we are not only advancing tactical edge capabilities for defense and public safety teams, but also supporting a growth trajectory that positions both organizations to capture increasing demand and deliver lasting value to our customers.”

This new order builds on EagleNXT’s long-standing partnership with Tough Stump, which has leveraged eBee systems in ARTEMIS deployments since 2018. With both the eBee TAC and eBee VISION featured on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared List, EagleNXT is positioned to expand its role as a trusted provider of secure, scalable UAS solutions to global defense and public safety markets.

For more information on the ARTEMIS™ package, visit Toughstump.com.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

