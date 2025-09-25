Your Bank - Your Way: Hanover Bank Launches Dynamic New Website

MINEOLA, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Community Bank (“Hanover Bank”), the bank subsidiary of Hanover Bancorp (Nasdaq: HNVR), today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website, aimed at delivering a significantly improved digital experience through enhanced features, responsive functionality, and intuitive navigation across all devices.

The upgraded site combines modern technology and a clean, user-friendly layout to meet the needs of our diverse audiences, including long-time clients, new prospects, and first-time visitors. Designed with accessibility and performance in mind, the platform seeks to ensure quick, seamless access to the information users value most.

“The launch of our new website is more than just an upgrade — it represents one of several strategic initiatives we’ve undertaken in recent years to advance our long-term vision for growth,” said Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and CEO of Hanover Bank. “In today’s fast-paced digital environment, users expect information to be readily available and easy to navigate. Our new website delivers on that expectation with a fresh look and advanced functionality.”

Puorro continued, “This redesign reinforces our dedication to evolving with our customers’ needs while staying true to Hanover Bank’s core principles — collaboration, accessibility, and putting clients first. I’m proud of our team’s work in creating a digital platform that reflects both our mission and our momentum.”

A central component of the site’s revamp is its enhanced user journey, with content organized around Hanover Bank’s primary service verticals — business, personal, and municipal banking. The layout has been structured to improve content discovery, ease of navigation, and search engine visibility, ensuring a consistent and efficient browsing experience across all pages.

Key highlights of the new website include:

A modernized user interface aligned with Hanover Bank’s evolving brand identity.

Full responsiveness for optimal viewing on desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Simplified access to comprehensive banking solutions for individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Search-Engine Optimized (SEO) content to drive visibility and provide actionable insights.





The redesign also reflects Hanover Bank’s guiding philosophy of moving “Forward Together,” reinforcing its goal to deliver a digitally advanced, customer-first banking experience that empowers users at every touchpoint.

“This initiative was a true cross-departmental collaboration,” added Puorro. “Our goal was to create more than just a website—we set out to deliver a dynamic digital experience that informs, empowers, and evolves with the needs of our customers.”

Hanover Bank encourages users to visit the revamped site and explore the improved interface, enriched features, and broad suite of services designed to support their financial journey. Forward Together.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

