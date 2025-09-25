Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Its Fiscal 2025 Full-Year Financial Results

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025:

  • Total revenue increased by approximately $23.4 million, or 14.0%, to $190.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $167.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This growth was largely driven by continued demand for Armlogi’s transportation and warehousing services.
  • Cost of service rose by $44.5 million, or 29.9%, mainly due to higher freight, rental, labor, and warehouse expenses associated with the expansion of the Company's operational footprint.
  • Gross profit declined to a loss of $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared with a gross profit of $18.1 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the gross margin falling to -1.6% from 10.8% the previous fiscal year. The decrease primarily reflects increases in third-party carrier costs, particularly with major suppliers, FedEx and UPS, as well as expenses associated with new warehouse leases and labor for expanded facilities.
  • General and administrative expenses totaled $14.7 million, representing a 47.2% increase in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 from $10.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to investments in business growth and additional professional and office costs.
  • Net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 was $15.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at year-end were $13.6 million in the fiscal year ended June 30,2025, compared to $10.0 million as of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “Fiscal year 2025 demonstrated continued strong demand for our logistics solutions, with 14% revenue growth and a more than four-fold increase in our active customer base. However, our results also reflect the significant operational challenges we faced as we expanded our warehouse network and navigated a difficult freight cost environment. The expansion of our operations with new warehouse facilities, while necessary for long-term growth, required substantial investments in labor and infrastructure that pressured our margins in the near term. Additionally, freight cost increases from our carriers have significantly impacted the profitability of our transportation services. We responded by diversifying our carrier relationships, but the industry-wide cost pressures continue to present headwinds.”

Mr. Chou continued: “Despite these challenges, we remain committed to our growth strategy and believe our expanded infrastructure positions us well for future opportunities. Looking ahead, our focus remains on operational optimization, technology-driven efficiency, and prudent cost management, as we position Armlogi for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Armlogi’s management team will hold an earnings conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of its operations. Armlogi’s management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-445-7795 (for international callers, dial 1-785-424-1699) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please use the conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1736177&tp_key=05c18b1042.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.
Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:
info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
  US$ US$
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents  9,190,277  7,888,711
Accounts receivable and other receivables, net of (amortized cost of $22,802,369 and $25,872,226 and allowance for credit losses of $594,869 and $407,182 at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)  22,207,500  25,465,044
Other current assets  998,925  1,624,611
Prepaid expenses  1,375,646  1,129,435
Loan receivables  3,893,563  1,877,131
Total current assets  37,665,911  37,984,932
Non-current assets      
Restricted cash – non-current  4,387,550  2,061,673
Long-term loan receivables    2,908,636
Property and equipment, net  11,259,820  11,010,407
Intangible assets, net  54,627  92,708
Right-of-use assets – operating leases  115,361,185  111,955,448
Right-of-use assets – finance leases  745,547  309,496
Other non-current assets  739,555  711,556
Total assets  170,214,195  167,034,856
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  9,604,783  7,502,339
Contract liabilities  939,097  276,463
Income taxes payable    57,589
Due to related parties    350,209
Accrued payroll liabilities  283,150  405,250
Convertible notes  5,292,749  
Operating lease liabilities – current  29,280,907  24,216,446
Finance lease liabilities – current  386,327  155,625
Total current liabilities  45,787,013  32,963,921
Non-current liabilities      
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  98,939,552  93,126,092
Finance lease liabilities – non-current  397,692  169,683
Deferred income tax liabilities    1,536,455
Total liabilities  145,124,257  127,796,151
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,250,934 and 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively  422  416
Additional paid-in capital  16,668,858  15,468,864
Retained earnings  8,420,658  23,769,425
Total stockholders’ equity  25,089,938  39,238,705
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  170,214,195  167,034,856



ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  Year Ended
June 30,
2025		 Year Ended
June 30,
2024
  US$ US$
Revenue  190,408,258   166,977,034 
Costs of service  193,408,827   148,894,227 
Gross (loss) profit  (3,000,569)  18,082,807 
       
Operating costs and expenses:      
General and administrative  14,675,543   9,967,792 
Total operating costs and expenses  14,675,543   9,967,792 
       
(Loss) Income from operations  (17,676,112)  8,115,015 
       
Other (income) expenses:      
Other income, net  (2,714,344)  (2,320,257)
Loss on debt extinguishment  1,192,431    
Loss on disposal of assets  43,625    
Finance costs  714,352   47,649 
Total other (income) expenses  (763,936)  (2,272,608)
       
(Loss) Income before provision for income taxes  (16,912,176)  10,387,623 
       
Current income tax (recovery) expense  (26,954)  2,145,072 
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense  (1,536,455)  801,333 
Total income tax (recovery) expense  (1,563,409)  2,946,405 
Net (loss) income  (15,348,767)  7,441,218 
Total comprehensive (loss) income  (15,348,767)  7,441,218 
       
Basic & diluted net (loss) earnings per share  (0.37)  0.19 
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic  41,808,909   40,205,836 
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-diluted  41,808,909   40,216,109 



ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For The
Year Ended
June 30,
2025		 For The
Year Ended
June 30,
2024
  US$ US$
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net (loss) income  (15,348,767)  7,441,218 
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:      
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets  43,625    
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets  2,931,993   1,996,720 
Amortization  38,081   35,317 
Non-cash operating leases expense  7,536,058   5,193,458 
Current estimated credit loss  275,610   94,694 
Loss on debt extinguishment  1,192,431    
Accretion of convertible note  617,845    
Deferred income taxes  (1,536,455)  801,333 
Interest income  (144,501)  (109,427)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable and other receivables  2,981,935   (8,157,462)
Other current assets  625,686   11,881 
Prepaid expenses  (246,211)  (332,531)
Other non-current assets  (28,000)  (711,556)
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities  2,102,444   (667,825)
Income tax payable  (57,589)  (2,597,106)
Contract liabilities  662,634   (147,719)
Accrued payroll liabilities  (122,100)  141,894 
Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liability  (63,874)   
Net cash provided from operating activities  1,460,845   2,992,889 
       
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,889,928)  (5,208,522)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  48,000    
Net loan disbursement amounts after repayments received  (1,000,000)  (2,229,083)
Proceeds from loan repayments  2,036,705    
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,805,223)  (7,437,605)
       
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:      
Net proceeds received from related parties     1,000 
Proceeds (lend to) from related parties  (350,209)  511,353 
Repayments of finance lease liabilities  (360,443)  (163,936)
Repayment of commitment payable  (150,000)   
Repayment of SEPA  (3,260,000)   
Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering     (951,617)
Proceeds from IPO and share issuance, net  8,092,473   7,471,180 
Capital contributions from stockholders     969,021 
Net cash provided by financing activities  3,971,821   7,837,001 
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  3,627,443   3,392,285 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year  9,950,384   6,558,099 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year  13,577,827   9,950,384 


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that total the same amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

Cash and cash equivalents  9,190,277   7,888,711 
Restricted cash – non-current  4,387,550   2,061,673 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet  13,577,827   9,950,384 
         
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:        
Cash paid for income tax  (122,248)  (4,742,178)
Cash paid for interest  (96,507)  (47,649)
Non-Cash Transactions:        
Decrease in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms  1,148,456    
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities  27,857,474   81,927,507 
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities  819,155    
Shares issued to settle commitment fee  250,000    
Shares issued pursuant to SEPA  950,000    
IPO expenses paid by stockholders     300,000 

