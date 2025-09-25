Chicago's New Prenatal Education and Social Club Helps Parents Build Their Village

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parenthood changes everything, and while many new parents say they feel overwhelmed most days, it doesn’t have to mean doing it alone. This November, Expecting Together will debut in Chicago with a fresh take on prenatal preparation: intimate groups of 8–12 couples who are all expecting at the same time, creating trusted connections that last long after the baby arrives.

Unlike generic hospital classes or online forums where advice comes from parents of toddlers or teens, Expecting Together matches couples by neighborhood and due date—ensuring every family in your group is navigating the exact same milestones together.





The program adapts a model proven successful in countries like the UK and Netherlands, where community-based prenatal support is standard. With maternal mental health risks at crisis levels and social connection during pregnancy linked to stronger outcomes, community support has never been more crucial.

"During my pregnancies in London, I experienced the community-based prenatal support that’s standard there: small groups of local couples meeting weekly, learning together, and forming friendships that lasted long after our babies arrived," said Georgia Kastaris, Founder and CEO of Expecting Together. “I came back to the U.S. determined to make that same kind of community possible for families here.”

What Makes It Different

Each group of 8–12 couples is carefully matched by neighborhood and due date, creating a small circle where real relationships form. Sessions led by experienced clinicians cover birth planning, postpartum recovery, newborn care, mental health, relationship changes, and preparing both parents equally.

Because everyone in your group is due within weeks of each other, the support continues naturally after babies arrive. Instead of asking strangers in a Facebook group, you’re leaning on friends whose babies are the same age, going through the same milestones at the same time. The experience is reinforced by Expecting Together’s tech platform, where each couple builds a private family profile shared only with their cohort, alongside access to evidence-based resources and expert guidance.

The Benefits of a Built-In Village

While much of the parenting journey is joyful, it can also be isolating. By combining expert guidance with real-life friendships, Expecting Together helps parents feel prepared, supported, and part of something bigger.

"Our approach goes beyond the delivery room," said Ashley Walsh, WHNP-BC, Head of the Medical Advisory Board and NP at the Women’s Group of Northwestern. “We’re giving parents the confidence, knowledge, and friendships they need for this new chapter.”

From Pilot to Launch

James O’Connor of Chicago, who joined a pilot group earlier this year, described the experience as “a safe place to ask questions, a thorough, fact-based curriculum, and a community we could lean on. As first-time parents, it’s been invaluable.”

Registration Now Open

Expecting Together is now welcoming Chicago parents-to-be to register for November 2025 classes. Enrollment is limited to 12 couples per group, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is strongly encouraged.

Register now at www.expectingtogether.com

About Expecting Together

Expecting Together is a prenatal education and social club that prepares both parents for early parenthood while building lasting community connections. Founded by Georgia Kastaris, the program adapts successful European models to the American market, with tech-enabled support and a curated resource hub for evidence-based guidance.

