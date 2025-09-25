Cancer Gene Therapy Market to More Than Double Over the Next 5 Years - Strategic Collaborations and Focus on Cost-Effective, Scalable Solutions Will Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer gene therapy market, valued at USD 3.484 billion in 2025, is poised to reach USD 8.561 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.70%. This dynamic growth is driven by escalating R&D investments and a rising global cancer prevalence.

Cancer gene therapy, which focuses on genetic modifications in cancer cells to treat advanced stages effectively, has shown potential for long-term remission. The progression of gene editing, oncolytic virotherapy, and immunotherapy, coupled with favorable regulatory conditions, fuels this sector's expansion. North America, particularly the U.S., leads this market, attributed to its advanced healthcare system and high cancer case rates. However, challenges such as elevated treatment costs and intricate regulatory frameworks persist.

Market Drivers

Increasing Research and Development Investments: The NIH's 2023 allocation of over $1 billion underscores the sector's potential, while collaborations, like Xcell Biosciences and aCGT Vector's October 2023 partnership, enhance innovation. Funding from the EIC Accelerator has been crucial, as seen in Elicera Therapeutics AB receiving $2.67 million for oncolytic virotherapy advancements.

Rising Cancer Incidence: The U.S. experienced 1.92 million new cancer cases in 2023, emphasizing the need for innovative therapies. Gene therapies, including CAR-T and oncolytic virotherapy, offer promising solutions for advanced tumors, promoting higher remission rates.

Favorable Regulatory Environment: U.S. regulatory frameworks, like the FDA's approval of Adstiladrin for NMIBC and Vyjuvek for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in 2023, expedite treatment availability. Fast-track programs, as with REGENXBIO's RGX-202, streamline market entry, furthering industry development.

Market Restraints

High costs, exemplified by Bluebird Bio's $2.8 million gene therapy, hinder access. Regulatory complexities and ethical considerations around genetic amendments demand thorough clinical validation, affecting progress. Supply chain stresses, including tariffs on essential raw materials, inflate production costs.

Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type: The market spans gene-induced immunotherapy, oncolytic virotherapy, and gene transfer therapy. CAR-T dominates immunotherapy, while oncolytic virotherapy gains traction for its dual action mechanisms.

The market spans gene-induced immunotherapy, oncolytic virotherapy, and gene transfer therapy. CAR-T dominates immunotherapy, while oncolytic virotherapy gains traction for its dual action mechanisms. By Vector Type: Viral vectors, notably adeno-associated viruses and lentiviruses, dominate for their efficacy. Emerging non-viral vectors hold a smaller market share.

Viral vectors, notably adeno-associated viruses and lentiviruses, dominate for their efficacy. Emerging non-viral vectors hold a smaller market share. By Geography: The U.S. leads with a 36.5% market share, while the Asia-Pacific region anticipates a 27.2% CAGR by 2025, encouraged by healthcare investments in China, Japan, and India.

The cancer gene therapy market is on a transformative journey from 2025 to 2030. Despite hurdles like high costs and stringent regulatory landscapes, advances in immunotherapy and oncolytic virotherapy, alongside strategic partnerships, are reshaping cancer treatment. North America's market dominance signals a strong influence, while Asia-Pacific's rapid ascent predicts global expansion. Industry stakeholders must emphasize cost-effective innovations and scalable manufacturing to cater to growing demands.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain insights into market trends across various regions and customer segments.

Gain insights into market trends across various regions and customer segments. Competitive Landscape: Understand strategic maneuvers of global players for market penetration.

Understand strategic maneuvers of global players for market penetration. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore pivotal trends shaping future developments.

Explore pivotal trends shaping future developments. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decisions and uncover new business avenues.

Leverage insights for strategic decisions and uncover new business avenues. Wide Audience Reach: Ideal for startups, research institutions, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis

Revenue growth and forecast assessment of segments and regions, including countries

Company profiling: Strategies, products, financial information, and key developments Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd Amgen Inc. Novartis Gilead Sciences, Inc. Bluebirdbio, Inc. Bristol Myers Squibb GlaxoSmithKline plc ElevateBio Sangamo Therapeutics BeiGene Ltd.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxf48h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment