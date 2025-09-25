NioBay Appoints First Members of its Technical Advisory Committee

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the appointment of the first members of its Technical Advisory Committee. This committee will assist the Board of Directors and management in the next phases of the Company's development. These first members represent fields as varied as academia, geology, metallurgy, and Indigenous relations, as well as knowledge of the niobium market.

We believe that the addition of this committee will allow NioBay to increase its credibility with the market and potential partners. This is a first round of appointments, and other members could join this committee by the end of the year, always with the aim of developing the Company’s bench strength in areas of relevant expertise.

Members of the Advisory Committee

Dawn Madahbee Leach: Aboriginal Affairs Advisor, Ontario and Canada

Dawn Madahbee Leach has been the Executive Director of Waubetek Business Development Corporation since 1988. She is a graduate of the University of Waterloo's Economic Development Program and graduated from York and Laurentian University with degrees in Political Science and Law. With extensive experience in program development and management in the public sector, she has worked in business, operating a small retail outlet in her home community of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation for 12 years, and then consulting privately with First Nations communities. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Peace Hills Trust and the Northern Policy Institute, and is Vice-Chair of the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board. She has also served on the boards of the Northeast Local Health Integration Network, the Ontario Development Corporation, and Innovations Ontario, and was Chair of the Northern Ontario Development Corporation. Ms. Madahbee Leach also sits on several federal and provincial economic advisory committees.

Jonathan Launière, Eng.: Advisor for Aboriginal Affairs, Quebec and Mashteuiatsh

Jonathan Launière, a member of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, holds a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering and has a wealth of experience in the energy sector. From 2012 to 2021, he held the positions of Project Manager and Chief Geologist on hydroelectric power plant projects, involved in all phases, from development to operation. Since 2021, Mr. Launière has held the position of Coordinator of the Economy and Strategic Partnerships within the Economy, Employment and Strategic Partnerships Department in charge of economic development in Mashteuiatsh. In this capacity, he is involved in the community's energy project partnerships, agreement negotiations, and development on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory). It is also responsible for relations and negotiations with mining developers interested in the natural resources of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation's territory. His work aims to foster sustainable development while strengthening strategic partnerships in service to the community.



Caroline Olsen, metallurgist: Advisor, metallurgy and strategy

Caroline Olsen has nearly 30 years of experience in applied research on mineral processing. Holder of Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Chemistry from the University of Sherbrooke, with a specialization in the behaviour of gold, she has contributed to the improvement of the performance of many plants, and has developed skills in partnerships, supervision and financing of sustainable projects. She has extensive knowledge of critical and strategic minerals, as well as precious and base metals. Her success in innovation has afforded her cross-disciplinary expertise in the metals market and the circular economy. An active member of various committees such as the MCS Scientific Network, CIM Quebec, Prima, EcotoQ, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, C2M2A, ISO TC345 and ISO TC333, Ms. Olsen joined SGS in 2022 in her current role as Director of R&D – North America, focused on organic growth through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Jean-David Moore, Eng. : Strategic Advisor, Quebec junior mining

Jean-David ("JD") Moore has over 20 years of experience advising mineral exploration and development companies. He is a major investor in this sector, holding interests in more than 50 junior mining companies in Quebec and Canada. He serves on the Board of Directors of Bullion Gold Resources, Dios Exploration, Fokus Mining, Green Canada and PTX Metals. He also served as a director of Vanstar Mining Resources until its acquisition by IAMGOLD in 2024. Mr. Moore holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Forestry Engineering from Laval University, is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs forestiers du Québec, and has published more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific articles.

Message from the President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay Metals

"We are proud to welcome these initial members of our advisory committee who will support us in the advancement of our current and future projects," said Jean-Sébastien David, President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay Metals. "At this stage of its projects' development, NioBay benefits from the knowledge of these seasoned specialists, which allows it to strengthen the team by supporting its discussions and negotiations for the Company’s progress. It is with great pride that I welcome them."

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of low-carbon mines and responsible water and wildlife management practices, while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance and the inclusion of all stakeholders. The top priority, which is critical to this success, is the consent and full participation of Indigenous communities in the territories or ancestral lands on which the Corporation operates. The Company holds, among other things, a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium project located 45 km south of Moosonee in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is an element of natural origin. It is a ductile, malleable metal that is highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionality, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the mobility, structural, and energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials such as steel, glass, and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and reduces their impact on the environment, while providing other benefits like better performance, increased safety, and greater value.

