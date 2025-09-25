Arq Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products, today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report. This comprehensive report demonstrates Arq's continued leadership in environmental technology while achieving strong financial performance and advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence across all operations.

"Our 2024 Sustainability Report showcases a transformational year for Arq, where we successfully delivered exceptional financial results while staying true to our core mission of enabling a cleaner and safer planet," said Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq. "With approximately $109 million in revenue during 2024 and consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA growth, we demonstrated that environmental stewardship and business excellence go hand in hand. In 2025, as we advance toward full nameplate granular activated carbon (GAC) production, we remain committed to transparency, innovation, and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders."

Key 2024 ESG and sustainability highlights include:

Environmental Leadership:

Neared mechanical completion and commenced initial equipment commissioning at the Company's Red River facility, positioning Arq to address critical PFAS contamination challenges

Continued coal waste transformation at Corbin facility, turning environmental liabilities into beneficial products

Energy efficiency leadership with Red River facility generating surplus electricity for the grid

North America's only vertically integrated activated carbon supply chain, reducing carbon footprint through domestic production

Social Responsibility and People Excellence:

Industry-leading safety performance maintained across all facilities with zero fatalities

202 dedicated employees across four facilities

Comprehensive wellness and professional development programs supporting employee growth

Expanded community engagement with volunteer initiatives and educational partnerships

Governance and Transparency:

Enhanced Board oversight of ESG initiatives through Nominating and Governance Committee

Comprehensive ethics training with 100% employee completion rates

Stakeholder engagement growth including institutional investor base expansion

Regulatory leadership with proactive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) collaboration on PFAS regulations

Innovation and Technology Leadership

Over 140 granted patents and patent applications in activated carbon and adjacent technologies

World-class R&D capabilities with comprehensive product testing across 100+ potential applications

Technical thought leadership through industry conference participation and white paper publications

Quality excellence with 6,000+ automation points and 30+ quality tests per product batch

Strategic Market Position and Outlook

The 2024 Sustainability Report emphasizes Arq's unique positioning to capitalize on significant market opportunities driven by environmental regulations. The EPA's 2024 adoption of new PFAS drinking water standards, requiring reduction from prior guidance of 70 parts per trillion to 4 parts per trillion by the end of the decade, has created substantial demand for GAC solutions. Arq projects a potential 370 million pound supply gap by 2030, positioning the Company for sustained growth.

"Our diversified customer base across municipal water treatment, industrial air purification, and renewable natural gas applications validates our strategic approach," added Mr. Rasmus. "The strong early contracting for our GAC production, even before commercial production began in 2025, demonstrates the critical need for our environmental solutions."

Commitment to Transparency and Continuous Improvement

Arq's 2024 Sustainability Report reflects the Company's commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. The 2024 Sustainability Report provides detailed performance metrics, progress updates, and forward-looking commitments across environmental, social, and governance dimensions.

"ESG excellence is integral to our identity as an environmental technology company," said Mr. Rasmus. "Every product we manufacture and every decision we make is guided by our commitment to enabling a cleaner and safer planet while creating sustainable value for our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders."

The full 2024 ESG Report is available for download at Arq's Sustainability Page.

About Arq, Inc.

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. When used in this press release, the words “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “predicts,” the negative expressions of such words, or similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. All statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects or believes may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements or expectations regarding: our ability to complete and the anticipating timing of the ramp-up to full nameplate capacity at our Red River facility; expected supply and demand for our AC products and services, including our GAC products; and the adoption and scope of regulations to control certain chemicals in drinking water and other environmental concerns and the impact of such regulations on our customers’ and our businesses, including any increase or decrease in demand and sales of our AC products resulting from such regulations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, the timing and scope of new and pending regulations and any legal challenges to or extensions of compliance dates of them; the U.S. government’s failure to promulgate new regulations or enforce existing regulations that benefit our business; changes in laws and regulations, accounting rules, prices, economic conditions and market demand; availability, cost of and demand for alternative energy sources and other technologies and their impact on coal-fired power generation in the U.S.; technical, start up and operational difficulties; competition within the industries in which the Company operates; risks associated with our debt financing; our inability to effectively and efficiently commercialize new products, including our GAC products; disruptions at any of our facilities, including by natural disasters or extreme weather; risks related to our information technology systems, including the risk of cyberattacks on our networks; failure to protect our intellectual property from infringement or claims that we have infringed on the intellectual property of others; our inability to obtain future financing or financing on terms that are favorable to us; our inability to ramp up our operations to effectively address recent and expected growth in our business; loss of key personnel; ongoing effects of the inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, including from the new U.S. presidential administration, increased domestic and international tariffs, lingering effects of the pandemic and armed conflicts around the world, and such uncertainty’s effect on market demand and input costs; availability of materials and equipment for our business; pending litigation; factors relating to our business strategy, goals and expectations concerning the acquisition of Arq Limited; our ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom the Company does business and meet supply requirements; our results of operations and business generally; risks related to diverting management’s attention from our ongoing business operations; costs related to the ongoing manufacturing of our products, including our GAC products; opportunities for additional sales of our AC products and end-market diversification; the rate of coal-fired power generation in the U.S.; the timing and cost of any future capital expenditures and the resultant impact to our liquidity and cash flows; and the other risk factors described in our filings with the SEC, including those described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and to consult filings we have made and will make with the SEC for additional discussion concerning risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. In addition to causing our actual results to differ, the factors listed above may cause our intentions to change from those statements of intention set forth in this press release. Such changes in our intentions may also cause our results to differ. We may change our intentions, at any time and without notice, based upon changes in such factors, our assumptions, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this press release, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law.

Source: Arq, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Anthony Nathan, Arq

Marc Silverberg, ICR

investors@arq.com