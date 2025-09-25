HeartCore Announces Upcoming Launch of HeartCore CMS Version 13

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced the upcoming launch of HeartCore CMS Version 13, a major update that combines intuitive usability with powerful AI-driven marketing capabilities.

The HeartCore CMS Version 13, scheduled to launch on September 30, 2025, focuses on two key priorities:

Simplified User Experience – A redesigned interface and upgraded Management Screen Builder make the HeartCore CMS easier to navigate and operate, enabling even non-technical users to manage content and operate intuitively. Elevating Digital Marketing Performance – With new generative AI-powered SEO and GEO tools and an advanced AI recommendation engine, the CMS platform helps businesses increase visibility, drive conversions, and boost transaction value.

“With HeartCore CMS V13, we’re delivering a platform that is not only more intuitive to use but also smarter in helping organizations achieve their digital marketing objectives,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “This upcoming release underscores our commitment to transforming content management into a driver of measurable business impact. The new features are designed with a focus on visibility-driven recognition, supporting our goal of providing a comprehensive, all-in-one digital marketing platform. As the market shifts toward GEO, traditional CMS platforms currently lack the capabilities to support content designed for AI-driven search. Our CMS is among the first to address this need, creating an opportunity to capture unmet demand and lead with innovation in the Japanese market.”

Key Highlights of HeartCore CMS V13

Generative AI for SEO/GEO: New automated SEO check feature to reduce workloads and drive measurable improvements in customer outcomes

New automated SEO check feature to reduce workloads and drive measurable improvements in customer outcomes AI-Powered Recommendations: Leveraging its recent partnership with Silver Egg Technology Co., Ltd. and their proprietary AI-driven recommendation engine, Aigent Recommender, to deliver hyper-personalized content and experiences

Leveraging its recent partnership with Silver Egg Technology Co., Ltd. and their proprietary AI-driven recommendation engine, Aigent Recommender, to deliver hyper-personalized content and experiences Fresh UI Design: Streamlined and redesigned interface for faster, more intuitive operation

Streamlined and redesigned interface for faster, more intuitive operation Enhanced Management Screen Builder: Simplified workflow customization and content management

Under the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, the HeartCore CMS V13 introduces a variety of bundled capabilities, including load management, enhanced security, and managed services. With these value-added features, subscription pricing of the SaaS model is expected to increase by approximately 1.5x to support and drive revenue growth.

To drive adoption of the new version, the Company will actively promote migration to the SaaS model, targeting organizations currently operating the HeartCore CMS on their own infrastructure. The SaaS version eliminates the need for OS and middleware version management, as well as operational monitoring. Through this migration proposal, the Company will target 60 selected existing customers, with the goal of transitioning 50% of them to the SaaS model. As a result, the total maintenance fees for the targeted companies are expected to increase by 1.5 times compared to the current level.

Looking ahead, HeartCore CMS aims to continue innovating and evolving with a focus on deeper personalization and advanced AI capabilities. Enhanced customer segmentation will enable more accurate, impactful, and highly personalized content delivery, while a forthcoming AI-powered search function will ensure users can access reliable, authoritative information directly within HeartCore CMS-hosted websites. In Japan, where government and municipal websites often remain difficult for users to navigate, this innovation offers a unique opportunity to deliver clarity and value in a market that has long struggled to provide precise, user-friendly content.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in New York and San Francisco, CA, HeartCore is a leading enterprise software and IPO consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design.

HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

HeartCore’s Go IPOSM consulting service helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.

Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

