Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Set to Surpass USD 11.6 Billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sleep apnea devices market, valued at US$6.4 billion in 2024, stood at US$6.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$11.6 billion by the end of the period. This robust growth is fueled by rising adoption of connected healthcare technologies, rapid expansion into emerging economies, and increased demand for cost-effective home-based care solutions.

Why This Matters Now

Sleep apnea, a disorder often underdiagnosed and linked to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and reduced workplace productivity, is moving into sharper focus for healthcare systems and corporate leaders alike. With telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth), and artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping diagnostics and therapies, the market presents both a clinical imperative and a significant business opportunity.

Market Drivers: Innovation and Investment

Financial Backing & R&D Acceleration: Manufacturers are channeling investments into next-generation Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, prioritizing comfort, efficiency, and patient adherence. This innovation wave enables wider global penetration and better patient outcomes.

Policy & Reimbursement Support: Expanded reimbursement for remote patient monitoring and connected care services is making advanced treatments more accessible.

Emerging Markets Growth: Expansion into India, Australia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is unlocking new revenue streams for global players, as infrastructure and awareness initiatives accelerate adoption.

Market Constraints and Challenges

Despite its growth trajectory, the market faces diagnostic bottlenecks including delayed referrals and lack of patient awareness. Furthermore, compliance with CPAP therapy remains low, hindered by discomfort and limited patient education—an area where providers and innovators can differentiate through enhanced training and support.

Opportunities: Home Healthcare on the Rise

With rising healthcare costs, patients are turning toward home sleep apnea tests (HSATs) and home-based therapies. These solutions—empowered by wireless connectivity, smartphone integration, and real-time monitoring—are transforming patient engagement and creating a scalable, cost-effective model for healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product: Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices remain the dominant therapeutic segment, accounting for the largest share in 2024, due to advances in portability, noise reduction, and usability.

By End-User: Homecare settings held the largest share in 2024, reflecting the shift toward decentralized, patient-centric healthcare. Sleep labs and clinics, however, continue to grow with improved diagnostic infrastructure.

By Region: North America leads in market share, while Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth, driven by a high prevalence of comorbidities, undiagnosed cases, and rising healthcare investments.

Key Industry Players and Strategies

Market leaders include ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand). These companies are strengthening their positions through product launches, acquisitions, and expansion into high-growth regions.

ResMed: Maintains global leadership with innovations such as the Airfit F40 ultra-compact mask and new manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific.

Philips: Expands accessibility through partnerships and acquisitions, targeting underserved regions.

Fisher & Paykel: Focuses on advanced humidification systems and mask technologies to enhance patient comfort and compliance.

Other notable players include Inspire Medical Systems, SomnoMed, Compumedics, Löwenstein Medical, Drive DeVilbiss, BMC, and Nihon Kohden, among others.

Recent Developments

June 2024 – ResMed launched Airfit F40, a compact full-face mask designed for higher compliance.

April 2024 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare introduced Autofit nasal and pillow masks in the US.

May 2024 – DynaFlex acquired Whole You, Inc., strengthening its presence in oral appliance therapy.

November 2022 – ResMed opened a 25,000 sq. meter advanced manufacturing hub in Singapore.

Strategic Outlook

The sleep apnea devices market is at an inflection point. As AI-enabled diagnostics, connected care, and home-based therapies gain traction, healthcare systems, insurers, and employers face new opportunities to reduce costs, improve workforce productivity, and enhance patient outcomes. For decision-makers, this is not just a healthcare development—it is a business transformation with implications for risk management, employee wellness, and long-term value creation.

