AtlasClear Holdings Inc. Engages PCG Advisory to Enhance Investor Relations, Digital Communications and Market Visibility

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ("AtlasClear Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ATCH) today announced the engagement of PCG Advisory, a prominent investor relations, strategic communications, and digital strategies firm. This partnership is designed to expand AtlasClear’s visibility across the capital markets, strengthen relationships with both institutional and retail investors, and ensure consistent communication of the Company’s strategy and progress.

“Engaging PCG Advisory reflects our commitment to strengthening communications and ensuring that our strategy and progress are clearly articulated to investors and stakeholders,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings Inc. “As we continue to scale, effective communication will be central to building confidence and highlighting the opportunities ahead for AtlasClear.”

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings, added: “AtlasClear is in an exciting position as we execute on our vision to build a next-generation financial services platform. Partnering with PCG Advisory will help us reach a broader investor base and ensure that our story resonates with both institutional and individual investors.”

“We are delighted to partner with AtlasClear Holdings at this important stage in its growth,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory. “Our focus will be on elevating the Company’s visibility through targeted investor engagement and digital communications strategies, ensuring AtlasClear’s unique value proposition is clearly communicated to the market.”

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings is building a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm to create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The strategic goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans who have founded and led other companies in the industry including Legent Clearing, Cor Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, Symbiont, and Anderen Bank.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies. PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital, which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individuals, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing, including additional proceeds under the note financing described in this press release, (ii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding the benefits of any financings, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (iv) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including expected acquisitions, and (v) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: any failure by the Company and Hanire to execute and deliver definitive agreements reflecting the agreement in principle described in this release; any failure by Hanire to deliver the tranches of capital on the anticipated schedule, or at all; any failure by the Company to meet the milestones required to receive the tranches of capital on a timely basis, or at all; failure of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the investment of capital, such as achieving profitability, delivering the capital needed for its proposed bank acquisition upon approval, solidifying its capital foundation, reducing potential dilution, and positioning the Company to maximize long-term stockholder value; failure by AtlasClear Holdings to satisfy the closing conditions to any of the tranches of capital, including receipt of stockholder approval; AtlasClear’s inability to successfully integrate, and/or realize the anticipated benefits of, the acquisition of Wilson-Davis and the technology acquired from Pacsquare Technologies LLC (the "Transaction"); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the Transaction and other potential acquisitions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; factors that may cause a delay in timely filing the transition report described herein; the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing of the transition report, and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading "Risk Factors" in AtlasClear Holdings’ Transition Report on Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

