Counterpart Assistant Gets Conversational

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI‑powered physician‑enablement platform, today announced the next step in the evolution of its flagship Counterpart Assistant (CA): generative AI capabilities that let clinicians engage with a patient’s longitudinal data in real time through AI chat. Instead of digging through countless clinical documents when researching patients, clinicians can now ask questions about a patient’s medical history in natural language within a protected health information (PHI)-safe environment. CA provides immediate responses with links to source documents, saving time and sharpening focus on patient care. This functionality is already live for select CA clinicians and is now being extended at no additional cost to eligible users. Interested providers can join the waitlist through their account manager or CA support.

This new interaction model turns the more than 100 data sources powering CA into real-time insights delivered through a simple conversation. Beyond medical history, CA can now also proactively generate pre-visit summaries, synthesizing dense information, flagging potential care opportunities and helping ensure physicians enter every exam room confident and prepared.

"Physicians can be drowning in data yet starved for actionable insights,” said Dr. David Tsay, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Counterpart Health. “This latest evolution of Counterpart Assistant gives them back time and clarity by making the patient's story instantly accessible so they can focus on delivering care.”

This release is a crucial building block in CA’s evolution and will soon power a wider range of functions across clinical workflows, further extending the ‘assistant’ in Counterpart Assistant through a flexible, interactive tool at the point of care. Together with integrated ambient scribing, these new capabilities highlight how CA is redefining patient care, reducing data overload, streamlining workflows and supporting value-based care. Like scribing, Clover Health is offering this new capability at no additional cost to all eligible clinicians using CA within its network.

"CA is improving how I prepare for visits," said Dr. Jeffrey Clemente, a family medicine physician. "It brings together key parts of the patient story, surfaces what's most relevant, and helps me get credible answers quickly - so I walk in better prepared and can focus on my patients."

This launch marks another leap forward in Counterpart Health’s mission to transform value-based care through clinically-oriented technology. Today’s conversational and generative capabilities lay the foundation for dozens of additional use cases that will further expand CA’s role as the physician’s indispensable digital assistant.

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , Congestive Heart Failure , and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, and Clinical Quality .

