ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Offers High-Margin Operating Model, Defined Path to Production

Gold reached fresh record highs in September 2025, surpassing the performance of the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Bitcoin year-to-date, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of strong central-bank demand. Goldman Sachs projects that gold could climb to $3,700 by the close of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026, with prices potentially spiking to $4,500 per ounce if private investors shift out of U.S. dollar assets and into bullion. Against this backdrop, gold’s reputation as a dependable store of value is clearer than ever.

For investors, however, the moment calls for looking past ETFs and large producers. The real opportunity in 2025 lies with scalable junior players such as ESGold Corp., a company supported by permits, secured funding and near-term production potential. Featuring a capital-efficient, high-margin operating model and a defined path toward production in 2026, ESGold gives investors the leverage and growth potential that physical gold and ETFs cannot match, establishing it as an appealing growth story in today’s cycle.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

