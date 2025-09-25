Trust Stamp Reaches 100 Financial Institution Customers and Reports Accelerating Transaction Volume

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered identity services, announced today that it has reached 100 financial institutions on its low-code Orchestration Layer. Additionally, the company has executed a contract amendment with its flagship Fortune 500 financial services customer, extending the contract term to May 2031 with minimum gross revenue exceeding $12.7 million over the balance of the term.

Trust Stamp President, Andrew Gowasack commented, “Today marks a watershed moment in our commercial journey. Reaching 100 financial institutions is a significant milestone, but the underlying data tells the real story. We are seeing accelerating adoption, deepening commitment from our largest clients, and dramatic increases in transactional volume. This is the operational leverage and growth we have been working diligently to build, and I am delighted to share these results with our shareholders.”

Gowasack detailed the growth within the company's core financial services vertical, “Our Orchestration Layer is continuing to expand across the banking sector. Of our 100 financial institution customers, 94 are banks representing over $500B in combined assets, with more than 1200 locations and headquarters in over 26 states. We are seeing their usage grow month-over-month, and this trend accelerated dramatically in July 2025 when a new large bank—one of the ten largest U.S. credit card issuers with over 11 million cards in circulation—went live. This single implementation was a catalyst, driving our monthly transaction volume from these banks up by 95.3% from June through August.”

Gowasack also commented on the success of Trust Stamp's diversification strategy, “Beyond our banking channel, our strategic focus on other key verticals is yielding exceptional results. We are proud to partner with one of the three largest life insurance providers in the United States. Their usage has increased dramatically in the last quarter as they deepen their integration of our technology, with their transaction volume growing by 306.2% from June through August of this year. This demonstrates the immense scalability and broad applicability of our platform.”

Regarding the contract extension, Gowasack added, “The long-term, multi-million-dollar extension with our foundational Fortune 500 partner is the strongest possible validation of our technology and our collaborative approach. This secures a significant and predictable revenue stream through the end of the decade and underscores the critical, deeply embedded role Trust Stamp plays in the operations of the world's leading financial institutions.”

Gowasack concluded, “The data speaks for itself. We are executing our plan, scaling our customer base, and converting that footprint into high-margin, recurring revenue. With a growing pipeline and proven success across the financial services sector, we can continue this momentum and deliver substantial long-term value.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for any transaction, credit-check, or access control event. The Company’s patented technology provides a cryptographic token that is a secure, privacy-preserving, and biometric-backed identity. This "IT2" can be used across multiple organizations and platforms with PII removed, with the enrolled user's biometrics protected. Its low-code Orchestration Layer makes it easy to build and deploy custom identity and risk scoring solutions for any use case. Trust Stamp is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker IDAI.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future performance, revenue, and growth. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

